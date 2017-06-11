AFC Asian Cup qualifiers: Anas Edathodika says India is fit and ready for match against Kyrgyz Republic

Bengaluru: Having received the best defender award in I-League, India's Anas Edathodika is geared up to face Kyrgyz Republic in the team's 2019 AFC Asian Cup Qualifiers on Tuesday.

"We're fit and we're ready for the upcoming match against the Kyrgyz Republic. We know the importance of the match and under no circumstances we will leave the ground without giving our 100 percent on the pitch," Edathodika said.

On being asked whether they're rating their opponents as the toughest lot in the group, he said, "Everyone is saying they're the toughest team in the group but we'll strive to steal all three points against them.

"We respect every opponent equally. We always give our best shot and we would continue to do so."

The 2016-17 session has been a happening one for Edathodika.

Asked about the difference between the national team set-up and the club, he said: "International matches are completely different from the club competitions. With all due respect to club competitions, the national team set-up is completely different.

"You have to push your limits every time to keep your place. You have to concentrate more when you play an international match.

"A moment of lapse in concentration will make you pay dearly.