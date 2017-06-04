You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. India News
  3. Activists protest Yamuna river pollution by taking a 'bath' with dry sand in Agra

Activists protest Yamuna river pollution by taking a 'bath' with dry sand in Agra

IndiaPTIJun, 04 2017 15:08:46 IST

Agra: Some activists late evening on Saturday took a "holy bath" with the dry Yamuna sand, as there was no water in the river.

Representational image. AFP

Representational image. AFP

They poured sand over their bodies and sprinkled and splashed to the amusement of a big crowd.

Some pretended to swim on the dry river bed, while a few others enacted a drowning scene.

A volunteer of the River Connect Campaign told PTI, "Since there was no water in the river but just industry effluents, sewer and municipal waste, we had to take a bath with the sand to protest and draw attention to the deplorable state of the river."

Sunday is Ganga Dussehra when lakhs of people will take a holy dip in the rivers, particularly Yamuna and Ganga.

The River Connect Campaigners have demanded a national river policy and constitution of a central rivers authority on the lines of NHAI.

The campaign has been continuing for more than two years at the Etmauddaula view point park where a group daily holds a meeting and conducts the ritualistic arti of Yamuna.


Published Date: Jun 04, 2017 03:08 pm | Updated Date: Jun 04, 2017 03:08 pm

Also See







Champions Trophy 2017
MatchDateDetails
1Jun 5AUS Vs BAN
2Jun 6ENG Vs NZ
3Jun 7PAK Vs SA
4Jun 8IND Vs SL
5Jun 9NZ Vs BAN
Full Schedule

Top Stories



Cricket Scores