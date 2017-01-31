Accused in Gujarat's Best Bakery riot case dies of heart attack in prison, probe ordered

Mumbai: Ramesh Gohil, an undertrial in the 2002 Best Bakery riot case, died of heart attack at the Arthur Road Jail in Mumbai, police said.

Gohil died on Saturday, they said.

The National Investigation Agency had arrested him in the Best Bakery case in 2013.

In March 2002, a mob attacked the Best Bakery in Vadodara during the post-Godhra riots and burnt it down, killing 14 people.

After the Vadodara Court acquitted a few of the accused, the Supreme Court ordered a retrial in Mumbai. Four accused, including Ramesh and his father Jayanti, were declared absconding after they failed to appear before the court for the retrial.

The NIA arrested them in 2013.

Ramesh collapsed while taking a walk inside the prison and was rushed to J J Hospital where he was declared dead before admission, police said.

An inquiry would be conducted into his death, officials added. He was cremated in Vadodara.