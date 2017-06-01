ACB begins probe into Kapil Mishra's allegations of medicine shortage scam

New Delhi: The anti-corruption branch (ACB) of the Delhi police has begun a probe into allegations by sacked Delhi minister Kapil Mishra about a scam in procurement of medicines in government hospitals.

A probe has been ordered and searches are being carried out at various places, ACB sources said. The anti-graft body is likely to write to the Delhi government to share details about the procurement of medicines.

Mishra had claimed that the powers of Delhi government - run hospitals to buy medicines were put to an end by Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal at the behest of health minister Satyendar Jain. He has also alleged that Jain did not allow hospitals to buy medicines and instead handed over the task to a central procurement authority.

"The government bought medicines worth crores of rupees six months in advance, even when hospitals said they don't need them. Three godowns were built to store the medicines, which have been wasted," said Mishra. He also claimed that such medicines have since expired and hospitals have started to run out of stock.

"Jain has himself admitted that Rs 300 crore was allocated to procure medicines. The Delhi government boasts of having the highest budget earmarked for the health sector. In such a scenario how come there is a shortage of medicines? This is a scam," Mishra had alleged.