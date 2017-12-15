Aarushi-Hemraj murder case: Servant's wife moves SC against acquittal of Rajesh, Nupur Talwar

Months after Allahabad High Court acquitted Rajesh and Nupur Talwar, giving them benefit of doubt, in the murder of their daughter Aarushi and servant Hemraj, the latter's wife has moved Supreme Court against the acquittal.

Khumkala Banjade, the widow of Hemraj told Firstpostthat she was not surprised but rather saddened that the court let the Talwars walk free and cancelled their life sentence for lack of material evidence. While she believes Rajesh to be guilty of the double murder, she is unsure whether or not Nupur also had a role to play.

Hemraj's family has been planning to move the apex court for quite some time now. They were waiting for the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to file an appeal. They said they will approach the Supreme Court, if the CBI failed to file an appeal against the acquittal.

"We will first wait for CBI to file the appeal before Supreme Court against Allahabad High Court order, if they fail to do so, then we have the right to challenge this. It's also about the image of India's most prestigious investigative agency," Naresh Kumar Yadav, lawyer of Hemraj's family, had told India Today.

"It is a fight for poor people. Hemraj's family never wanted the Talwars to go scot-free. We will continue the fight," he told Deccan Chronicle.

Samir Singh, the employer of Hemraj's son-in-law, has been helping the family with the legal battle. He said they want to "put things behind them". While talking to The Quint, he said "Hemraj’s son Pranjal was about the same age as Aarushi when the incident happened. The family never got to see Hemraj's body; the Ekta Samaj conducted the cremation. Hemraj’s family did not get the closure they need."

While talking to NDTV, Singh said that since the family cannot afford legal charges, he has talked to some people to representing the case in the apex court pro-bono.

A bench of Justice BK Narayana and Justice AK Mishra overruled the trial court judgment in the twin murder case of Aarushi and Hemraj and acquitted the Talwar couple, saying no conviction can stand on the basis of mere suspicion. The judges said that the CBI failed to prove beyond reasonable doubt that the Talwars are guilty. "The chain of evidence they have showcased is inconclusive," the court said.

Fourteen-year-old Aarushi was found dead at the Talwars' Noida residence in May 2008. The needle of suspicion had initially pointed at 45-year-old Hemraj, who had gone missing, but his body was recovered from the terrace of the house two days later.