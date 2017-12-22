Aarushi, Hemraj murder case: CBI to move Supreme Court against acquittal of Rajesh, Nupur Talwar

The CBI will approach the Supreme Court against an Allahabad High Court verdict acquitting Rajesh Talwar and Nupur Talwar in the murder case of their daughter Aarushi and domestic help Hemraj, an official said on Friday.

"The agency will file an appeal in the apex court before the end of this month against the acquittal verdict," the senior Central Bureau of Investigation official told IANS.

On 12 October, a bench of Justice BK Narayana and Justice AK Mishra of the Allahabad High Court had acquitted the dentist couple by giving them the benefit of doubt in the murder of 14-year-old Aarushi and Hemraj at their Jalvayu Vihar home in Noida on 16 May, 2008.

The High Court had upheld an appeal by the Talwars against a Ghaziabad CBI court order awarding them life imprisonment on 26 November, 2013, bringing an end to a nine-year ordeal of the couple.

After Aarushi was found murdered in her bedroom, Hemraj was initially considered a suspect. However, his body too was found in a pool of blood a day later on the terrace of the house.

The Uttar Pradesh Police accused Rajesh Talwar of killing his daughter in a fit of rage. Rajesh Talwar was arrested on 23 May, 2008.

On 31 May, 2008, the CBI took over the case and initially absolved the parents but later held them responsible for the two murders.

On 13 June, 2008, Rajesh Talwar's compounder Krishna was arrested by the CBI. Ten days later, Raj Kumar, a servant of a doctor friend of the Talwars, and Vijay Mandal, the domestic help of the Talwars' neighbour, were also nabbed.

The three were later freed after no evidence was found against them.