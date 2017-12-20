AAP slams Delhi L-G's stay order on cancellation of Max Hospital's license, accuses him of working for capitalists

New Delhi: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Wednesday slammed Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal for a stay order on the Delhi government's decision to cancel the licence of Max Hospital in Delhi for declaring a live newborn baby dead.

On 8 December, the Delhi government had cancelled the Shalimar Bagh-based 250-bedded hospital's licence after its doctors on 30 November declared the baby dead.

On Wednesday, the hospital said operations were resumed after the Court of Finance Commissioner on Tuesday put on hold the 8 December order.

AAP leader Dilip Pandey said the court has given the Lieutenant Governor all administrative powers of Delhi and he should be accountable.

The leader also said that the party doubted whether the appellate authority who stayed their government's decision "worked for the people or for crony capitalists".

Meanwhile an official statement from Baijal's office distanced itself from the decision.

"The matter with respect to Max Hospital licence is not before the LG. It is before the Court of Financial Commissioner. It is also clarified that no Max officials have met the LG or any officer of Raj Niwas", it said.