AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan a serial offender in misbehaving with women but Arvind Kejriwal chooses inaction over action

New Delhi: A woman officer in the Delhi health department raised serious allegation against Aam Aadmi Party MLA Amanatullah Khan of threatening her. She as also filed written complain in the office of the Director General of Health Services against the MLA.

The allegation comes a year after the AAP MLA was arrested under similar allegations of threatening another woman who went to his residence to complain about frequent power cuts in her locality. He was granted bail by the court with a warning not to indulge in any criminal offence.

Barkha Tonk, a nodal officer in the Union Territory's health department alleged in her complaint that the MLA misbehaved with her over getting a patient treated at Apollo Hospital and threatened her with dire consequences.

As per the complaint letter filed by the officer, the AAP MLA said threatening to her, "Tujhe dekh lenge. Tera ilaaj bhi karoonga." (I shall see you. I will treat you).

Hinting that the ruling party MLA has been repeatedly misbehaving her she wrote that, “He never talks normally but always in an aggressive way.”

Tonk looks after the admission of patients from the economically weaker (EWS) in private hospitals for free treatment.

In 2007, the Delhi High Court had ordered the private hospitals that received allotment of lands from the government to reserve 10 percent of seats for the EWS. Since then the Delhi government has deputed nodal officers to ensure smooth functioning of the scheme. Tonk looks after the EWS scheme run by the Apollo Hospital in Delhi.

Advocate Ashok Agarwal who is a member of the Delhi High Court monitoring Committee for the scheme told Firstpost that Khan often insists the government official admit rich patients under the scheme.

"There is a certain norm about who can be admitted under this category and who cannot be. This facility is only meant for the patients who earn less than the minimum wage prescribed by the government,” he said.

Agarwal alleged that Khan in gross misuse of his position often enters into arguments with government officials and misbehaves with them in order to get free treatment for undeserving people.

"This is not the first time he has misbehaved with the lady officer. Earlier too similar incidents happened and the Director General of Health Services had been intimated about his bad behaviour with the woman officer in the past too,” he said.

"It is a serious issue this time as he threatened the woman," Agarwal said.

He also said that the Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has also been intimated this time though no action has been taken yet.

“The AAP which often speaks of women safety is silent when one of the lady government officers has been threatened by its own MLA,” Agarwal said.

Last year Khan, who represents the Okhla constituency, was arrested after a woman filed a case against him accusing him of threatening her.

In that case, the woman allegedly went to his Batla House residence to complain about frequent power cuts with him. But he did not meet her. When she was returning, a youth came out of the house and threatened her with dire consequences for politicising the issue. Later a case was registered against him in which he was arrested. He was later granted bail with a warning that he should not create any law and order problem in the area and further not to incite his supporters to indulge in any criminal offence.

Kirti Bhushan, Director General of Health Services told Firstpost that appropriate move will be taken to prevent recurrence of such incidents.

"Such incidents should not happen. It will be conveyed that disturbing a health worker is not acceptable,” Bhushan said.

Firstpost tried to contact Khan but he did not respond.