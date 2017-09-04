AAP leaders taken into preventive custody during protest march to Amarinder Singh's house

Chandigarh: Nearly 100 Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders, including legislators and an MP, were detained by the Chandigarh Police after they tried to march towards the official residence of Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh.

The AAP leaders had organised the protest to seek the resignation of Amarinder Singh in connection with the multi-crore Ludhiana City Centre scam.

The AAP leaders, including Leader of Opposition Sukhpal Singh Khaira and Punjab unit President and Sangrur Lok Sabha member Bhagwant Mann, were detained and taken to the Sector 17 police station.

"We want that either Amarinder Singh should quit as Chief Minister or hand over the probe of the Ludhiana City Centre scam to the CBI," Mann told the media.

"He (Chief Minister) recently got a clean chit for himself from the vigilance bureau which he heads. This probe should go to the CBI or be shifted out of Punjab," Mann added.

The protest by AAP leaders had started from the Punjab assembly complex.