AAP leader Ashish Khetan claims to have received death threat from fringe Hindu groups

New Delhi: AAP leader Ashish Khetan on Saturday claimed to have received a "death threat" from fringe Hindu groups, and demanded that Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh initiate action against the culprits.

Khetan said he had on 9 May received a letter stating that he had "crossed all levels" in committing sins against Hindu saints.

"It is because of you (Khetan) that Sadhvi Pragya Singh (an accused in the 2006 Malegaon blasts case) and Virendra Singh Tawde (an accused in the case of murder of rationalist Narendra Dabholkar in 2013) are in jail. People like you deserve only death punishment in a Hindu Rashtra," the letter said.

A former scribe, Khetan has written to the Union home minister seeking action in the matter. He also said that several journalists, writers and activists had been threatened by the right wing forces.

Khetan had also received a similar threat letter last year.

Reacting to this, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said this was "extremely shocking" and demanded action from the home minister.

"Ashish Khaitan receives death threat. Hope Rajnath Singh ji will take action(sic)," Kejriwal tweeted.

Khetan is the vice-chairman of the Delhi Dialogue Commission, which looks after the implementation of various polls promises made by the AAP before the 2015 Assembly polls.

He had also unsuccessfully contested the 2014 Lok Sabha election from the New Delhi constituency.