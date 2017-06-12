AAP holds demonstrations in UP to protest farmer deaths, calls Shivraj Chouhan 'dictatorial'

Lucknow: The Aam Aadmi Party on Monday held demonstrations at all district headquarters in Uttar Pradesh to protest the killing of five farmers in police firing in Madhya Pradesh.

Slamming Madhya Pradesh's BJP-led government, the AAP demanded the resignation of Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan or his sacking by the president.

AAP leader Gaurav Maheshwari said Chouhan, a Bharatiya Janata Party leader, was dictatorial in his attitude towards his political opponents as well as the farmers and had lost the right to remain in office.

The AAP also submitted to senior district officials a memorandum addressed to President Pranab Mukherjee.

The AAP protest in state capital Lucknow was led by District Secretary S.P. Bagi.

The AAP also flayed the Madhya Pradesh government for preventing a party delegation of Sanjay Singh, Lok Sabha member Bhagwant Mann, Ashutosh, and Somnath Bharti from visiting Mandsaur in Madhya Pradesh and meeting the families of the killed farmers.

The AAP also questioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi's silence on the police firing and farmers' deaths.