AAP govt pushes for compensation from discoms in case of unscheduled power cuts

IndiaPTIJun, 06 2017 18:03:58 IST

New Delhi: Delhiites may be compensated by power distribution companies for unscheduled power cuts if lieutenant governor (LG) Anil Baijal approves the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government's proposal.

File image of Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal. PTI

File image of Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal. PTI

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has directed Chief Secretary MM Kutty to place the proposal before the LG on Tuesday, a day before his weekly meeting with Baijal.

Last year, the AAP government had implemented its decision to penalise discoms for unscheduled power cuts. However, this was later struck down by the Delhi High Court as the LG's prior approval had not been sought.

In his written direction to the chief secretary, Kejriwal said, "The file of compensation to be paid to every consumer by discoms for power cuts of more than two hours to be placed before the LG today itself for approval."

According to the compensation policy on power outages that was struck down by the high court, a penalty of Rs 50 per hour per consumer was to be levied for the first two hours followed by Rs 100 for every subsequent hour.

The fine amount would be adjusted in the consumers' monthly bills.

The policy stated that if any consumer approached the Delhi Electricity Regulatory Commission (DERC) after 90 days with a complaint that he or she had not received his compensation, DERC would have to order and ensure payment to all consumers affected by that power cut.


Published Date: Jun 06, 2017 06:03 pm | Updated Date: Jun 06, 2017 06:03 pm

