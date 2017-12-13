AAP government to act against Delhi private schools for arbitrarily increasing fee

New Delhi: The Delhi government on Wednesday decided to act strictly against private schools that arbitrarily increased school fees citing the Seventh Pay Commission revision as a reason.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia chaired a meeting at the Secretariat on Wednesday on several complaints of an arbitrary increase in fees by schools in the name of Seventh Pay Commission revision, an official told IANS.

On Thursday, all MLAs are scheduled to meet officials of the education department, with complaints from their respective constituencies on the issue.

The meeting is expected to be attended by Kejriwal and Sisodia.

Recently, coming down heavily on 449 private schools in New Delhi for not refunding extra fees taken from students, Kejriwal had threatened to take over them if they don’t comply with court orders or refunding money.

The chief minister had said many schools increased their fees and the Delhi High Court appointed a committee headed by Anil Dev Singh to look into the issue.