AAP attacks BJP-led North Delhi Municipal Corporation, calls new budget 'anti-people' and 'short-sighted'

New Delhi: A day after the BJP-led North Delhi Municipal Corporation proposed to levy a uniform rate of property tax, instead of different levels for various categories, the ruling Aam Aadmi Party on Wednesday called it "anti-people" and a "short sighted measure which will hurt common man".

AAP MLA Sanjeev Jha and Leader of Opposition in North Corporation Rakesh Kumar alongwith few party workers staged a protest at the Civic Centre against the revised budget estimates (2017-18) and budget estimates (2018-19) for North MCD.

Protesting against the proposed hike, the AAP said it "will not let the BJP-led MCD to loot the people and will keep protesting till the proposals are rolled back".

"The new taxes imposed in the name of balancing the revenue and expenditure will put a huge financial burden on the people of Delhi and it is totally anti-people. The AAP will oppose it both in the House and outside tooth and nail," Jha told IANS.

"Rather than putting additional tax, alternative resources for finances should have been looked into so that no one would have faced any pressure," he said.

Kumar added that GST has already hurt the common people and the new taxes proposed (higher property tax and professional tax) by the North MCD will add to their woes.

In its budget proposals for 2018-19, the civic body proposed a flat 15 percent rate of tax for residential properties and 20 per cent for commercial, including industrial, ones.

The proposal will have to be ratified by the house of elected councillors and the standing committee before implementation.