Aamir Khan extends hand of relief to Bihar flood victims by donating Rs 25 lakh

IndiaFP StaffSep, 01 2017 12:39:33 IST

The flood crisis in Bihar showed signs of improvement with water receding from several areas, allowing people to return to their homes. The number of deluge-related fatalities remain at 514, with no fresh death reported from the 19 flood-hit districts.

Bihar flood's bird-eye view (left); Aamir Khan. Images via Facebook

In this crisis situation, helping hands for the marooned people of Bihar have started pouring in. One of those benefactors happens to be Bollywood actor Aamir Khan.

Khan has sent across a cheque of Rs 25 lakh on behalf of his film production company, Aamir Khan Productions Ltd, to the victims, said an official statement, reports PTI.

A report by The Hindustan Times adds that the cheque arrived through courier and was received at the office of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.

The report further states that Khan has come to the rescue of disaster-struck states in the past as well. He had reportedly donated the same amount (Rs 25 lakh) during the Assam and Gujarat floods too.

Sarbananda Sonowal, Chief Minister of Gujarat, took to Twitter and thanked Khan for his noble and humanitarian gesture. Sonowal posted:

Other donations came from BJP Rajya Sabha member C P Thakur who donated Rs 20 lakh from his MPLAD fund for relief work in Sahebganj and Paru blocks of Muzaffarpur.

Art and Culture minister Krishna Kumar Rishi gave a cheque of Rs 1 lakh. Several other MLAs and former legislators also contributed to the flood relief work.

(With inputs from PTI)


Published Date: Sep 01, 2017 12:39 pm | Updated Date: Sep 01, 2017 12:39 pm


