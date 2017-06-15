Aam Aadmi Party slapped with a fine of Rs 27 lakh for 'unauthorised occupation' of office

New Delhi: The Public Works Department (PWD) of the Delhi government has slapped a fine of 27 lakh rupees on the Aam Aadmi Party for "unauthorised occupation" of the party office.

Sources in the government said that as on 31 May, the fine amounts to Rs 27,73,802, and it will be recovered from the party.

The fine, which is 65 times the license fee, will go on increasing if the party doesn't vacate the office, the sources said.

In April, the PWD had issued notice to Arvind Kejriwal asking him to immediately vacate the party's Rouse Avenue office that was allotted in "violation" of rules.

The party had then said that it would seek a legal recourse against this action as other political parties too have been allotted bungalows to use as office space.

The three-member Shunglu committee, formed by the then lieutenant governor Najeeb Jung, to examine over 400 files pertaining to the decisions taken by the AAP government, had pointed out "irregularities" in allotting the office.

It is to be noted that the incumbent Lieutenant Governer Anil Baijal had also directed the chief secretary to recover 97 crore rupees from the ruling AAP on advertisements using public money.

In November 2015, the AAP government had approved a policy for land allotment to state parties. The Kejriwal government then alloted a bungalow to the AAP on Rouse Avenue the following year.

The bungalow was earlier alloted to Asim Ahmed Khan, the then Delhi minister, who was sacked over graft charges.