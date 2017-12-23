You are here:
A Raja, Kanimozhi in Chennai highlights: Rajya Sabha MP reaches her residence in CIT Colony, welcomed by supporters

IndiaFP Staff23 Dec, 2017 17:03:42 IST
  • 16:22 (IST)

    Jail made me stronger and wiser: Kanimozhi

    A day after she was acquitted in 2G spectrum case, Kanimozhi told NDTV on Friday that her time in prison made her stronger and wiser politician. "Jail really made me stronger and wiser. I realised how politics works. I read the Mahabharata in jail and that really put things into perspective for me," Kanimozhi was quoted as saying by NDTV. 

    She said that her party will continue the alliance with Congress in future too. Kanimozhi added that DMK has differences with the BJP. 

  • 16:08 (IST)

    Chennai wears festive look on Kanimozhi, A Raja's arrival 

    Chennai on Saturday wore a festive look as DMK supporters gathered in large numbers to welcome A Raja and Kanimozhi. Party headquarters was all decked up with DMK flags in order to mark the duo's return from Delhi.  

  • 15:57 (IST)

    My father was very happy to see me: Kanimozhi

    ​After meeting party president Karunanidhi at his Gopalapuram residence, Kanimozhi said that her father welcomed her and was very happy to see her. DMK working president MK Stalin presented golden shawls to both Kanimozhi and A Raja.

    Report suggest that Kanimozhi will emerge as another power centre in DMK, posing a challenge to Stalin. 

    - News18

  • 15:40 (IST)

    Kanimozhi reaches her residence in CIT Colony after being acquitted in the 2G case, receives welcome by a crowd of supporters

  • 15:33 (IST)

    Recap: More visuals of  Kanimozhi and A Raja's arrival in Chennai

    DMK leaders Kanimozhi and  A Raja received a rousing welcome from DMK workers and supporters on their arrival at Chennai airport after their acquittal in the 2G spectrum allocation case. According to Hindustan Times, frenzied celebrations were witnessed at the airport as folk dancers performed to the beat of drums as DMK cadres, holding posters of Raja and Kanimozhi, crowded the airport to welcome the leaders. 

  • 15:27 (IST)

    "Want to contest Lok Sabha polls, serve people," Kanimozhi tells NDTV


    DMK leader and Rajya Sabha MP Kanimozhi, wants to contest the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, according to her interview on a news channel.


    Kanimozhi said she always wanted to contest elections and serve the people. Asked if she would contest the Lok Sabha polls, the DMK leader told NDTV: "I will ask the party if I can ... the party has to make a decision."


    "I always wanted to contest elections ... to have a constituency and to be able to work and see things happening," she said. — PTI

  • 15:07 (IST)

    Recap: Here are the charges that former Union telecom minister A Raja and DMK leader M Kanimozhi were acquitted for under the 2G spectrum scam

  • 14:26 (IST)

    Kanimozhi, A Raja meet Karunanidhi in Goapalapuram 

    A Raja, Rajya Sabha MP Kanimozhi and DMK working president MK Stalin met party patriarch Karunanidhi at his residence in Gopalapuram and sought his blessings. 

  • 14:19 (IST)

    A Raja at Karunanidhi's residence 

  • 14:08 (IST)

    A Raja and Kanimozhi arrive at Karunanidhi's residence 

    A Raja and Kanimozhi's have arrived at DMK president Karunanidhi's residence in Gopalapuram in Chennai.  

  • 13:26 (IST)

    Elevation of A Raja and Kanimozhi expected 

    Reports suggest that there may be an elevation of A Raja and Kanimozhi in the party. Some DMK members wish that the duo should be elevated in the party. The duo has not held any position in the party for seven years.

    - The Financial Express

  • 13:14 (IST)

    Kanimozhi's mother demands elevation of daughter

    Rajathi Ammal, Kanimozhi's mother has demanded elevation for her daughter. She said she was happy for her daughter. 

  • 13:06 (IST)

    At DMK headquarters party supporters hail Kanimozhi 

    The road to DMK headquarters in Chennai is dotted with posters and banners of A Raja, Kanimozhi and MK Stalin. In a show of support to Raja and Kanimozhi, party workers are hailing them, shouting slogans. 

  • 12:57 (IST)

    DMK supporters burst crackers, play music outside M Karunanidhi's residence 

  • 12:41 (IST)

    DMK supporters celebrate at M Karunanidhi's residence

  • 12:36 (IST)

    DMK supporters at Chennai airport 

  • 12:35 (IST)

    A Raja, Kanimozhi head to DMK headquarters 

    A Raja and Kanimozhi have left the airport and are heading to DMK headquarters. The due will meet party general secretary K Anbazhagan. Following this they will meet party chief M Karunanidhi in Gopalpuram. 

  • 12:23 (IST)

    A Raja, Kanimozhi land at Chennai airport amid grand welcome 

  • 12:10 (IST)

    Roadshow of A Raja and Kanimozhi from airport to Gopalapuram

    DMK supporters are dancing and singing, waiting for A Raja and Kanimozhi's arrival. Heavy police security has been deployed at Chennai airport. There will be roadshow from airport to DMK headquarters in Gopalapuram. 

  • 12:03 (IST)

    Hero's welcome for A Raja and Kanimozhi 

  • 11:51 (IST)

    Kanimozhi's political stock set to rise within DMK after 2G spectrum verdict 

    Kanimozhi, after coming out clean in 2G spectrum case, is expected to play second fiddle to DMK working president MK Stalin in the party. Kanimozhi will also be the DMK's face in New Delhi.  A Raja is also likely to be promoted politically, according to The Quint report. 

  • 11:30 (IST)

    DMK workers gather at Chennai airport to welcome A Raja and Kanimozhi 

  • 10:59 (IST)

    2G verdict can lead to political realignment in Tamil Nadu

    The acquittal of DMK Kanimozhi and A Raja, and others by a court in the 2G spectrum case has come as a big boost for the party and could lead to a political realignment in Tamil Nadu, political observers and party leaders say.

    There is also a view that DMK will be wooed by the BJP with an eye on the 2019 Lok Sabha polls. There could be a race between the Congress and BJP to align with DMK.

    - IANS

  • 10:55 (IST)

    Grand welcome planned by DMK for A Raja and Kanimozhi

  • 10:50 (IST)

    Kanimozhi downplays speculations of DMK forging alliance with BJP

    Kanimozhi on Friday said that the 2G verdict will not change DMK's stand on anything. The DMK leader  hinted that a partnership with the BJP was unlikely. The DMK is part of a Congress alliance and was part of the UPA government.

    - DNA

  • 10:35 (IST)

    2G verdict to influence electoral scene in 2019 Lok Sabha polls 

    The 2G spectrum verdict may open avenues for the DMK switching over to the NDA. The alliance between DMK and BJP has become a possibility specially after Narendra Modi visited party patriarch M Karunanidhi in Chennai to enquire about his health. 

  • 10:19 (IST)

    You protected me like a baby: A Raja in his letter to Karunanidhi

    A Raja in an emotional letter written to M Karunanidhi on Friday said that the party chief  stood by him throughout. He said he places the verdict that vindicates the party's position "at the feet of Karunanidhi" with gratitude. "You protected me like a baby in a mother's womb to ensure that I did not melt away during the spectrum journey," Raja said in the letter. 

  • 10:09 (IST)

    DMK to roll out red carpet for A Raja and Kanimozhi 

  • 10:07 (IST)

    DMK has given a blow to those who wanted to taint its name: MK Stalin

    DMK  working president MK Stalin, in a letter to party workers on Friday, said that the 2G verdict has made the DMK stand tall. Stalin said that Raja, during his tenure as telecom minister, made mobile services accessible to economically backward classes.  

    - The Hindu

  • 09:59 (IST)

    A Raja and Kanimozhi will emerge as DMK's torchbearers

    After their acquittal in 2G spectrum case, A Raja and Kanimozhi are expected to rise in DMK under party working president M K Stalin's leadership. Currently a Rajya Sabha MP Kanimozhi has already expressed her desire to contest the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

    - The Times of India 

  • 09:49 (IST)

    MK Stalin to greet A Raja and Kanimozhi at Chennai airport

    The duo will be greeted by DMK working president MK Stalin. From airport they will head to DMK headquarters and meet party general secretary K Anbazhagan. Following this they will meet party chief M Karunanidhi in Gopalpuram. Kanimozhi will then be given grand reception at her residence in CIT colony.   

  • 19:17 (IST)

    Judgment raises more questions than answers: CPM

    "The judgment of the CBI special court on the 2G spectrum case raises more questions than answers. It was well-established that the allocation of 2G spectrum had caused a big loss calculated to be Rs. 1,76,000 crores by the CAG.  The Supreme Court had indicted some of the telecom companies involved for misuse of the allocations and cancelled the licences of concerned companies. 

    Since the CBI case and prosecution has proved inadequate, steps must be taken immediately to pursue the matter legally, so that those who are guilty are punished." 

  • 19:09 (IST)

    DMK's MK Stalin calls judgment historic

  • 19:04 (IST)

    Always held prosecution case was false: Raja

    In his first comments after being acquitted in the 2G case, former telecom minister A Raja on Thursday said he stood vindicated as accusations that he took Rs 200 crore bribe to allocate lucrative radio wave spectrum in 2008 were false.

    "I have felt somewhat vindicated all along even prior to this judgment because the beneficial results of my actions are evident to and being enjoyed by the nation's public, especially the poor," Raja said in a statement.

    He said as the telecom minister, he had brought "revolution in the telecom sector" in India. "It is not unknown to history that a person who did a revolution is often termed as a criminal."

    IANS

  • 18:42 (IST)

    Congress hits out at Jaitley's 'badge of honour' remark

  • 18:30 (IST)

    After acquittal, A Raja says whole case was 'cooked up' against him

  • 18:25 (IST)

    In Lok Sabha, Congress demands Vinod Rai quits all post, return awards, TMC seeks probe in ex-CAG's role

    A demand for former CAG chief Vinod Rai to quit all posts was made in the Lok Sabha on Thursday, hours after a court ordered acquittal of all the accused in the 2G spectrum scam case which was based on the government auditor’s findings during his tenure.

    While senior Congress leader M Veerappa Moily said Rai should tender an apology to the country, resign from all posts he is holding and return all the awards, Trinamool Congress leader Saugata Roy sought that the former CAG chief should be probed on the issue.

    A 2010 report of the Comptroller and Auditor General, when Rai was its head, had estimated that there was a presumptive loss of Rs 1.76 lakh crore to the exchequer in the allocation of the 2G spectrum during the then UPA regime.

    “Vinod Rai in anxiety gave an estimated loss in the 2G ... Now I think he has been awarded...You (NDA government) have awarded him. I think all those awards he has to return. He has to resign from all those posts and tender an apology to the country,” Moily said.

  • 18:10 (IST)

    Unitech's Sanjay Chandra says business suffered damage despite no wrongdoing 

    Within hours of acquittal in the 2G spectrum allocation case by a special court, Unitech MD Sanjay Chandra said there was no wrongdoing on his part but his company had to pay the price for the case foisted on him. Anil Ambani-led Reliance Group also welcomed the court verdict. 

  • 17:50 (IST)

    CBI to appeal against acquittal in Delhi HC, says court relied heavily on oral evidence

    The CBI has said that the court in its ruling gave oral evidence by the accused more credence than the written and documentary evidence provided by it. The CBI officers also said that the convention is to give written evidence more weight and it is on basis of this that the agency is going to appeal against the acquittal of all accused in the case. 

  • 17:24 (IST)

    BJP conspired with former CAG Vinod Rai to malign UPA govt: Samajwadi Party

  • 17:20 (IST)

    2G Court lashes out at CBI for dragging Manmohan Singh's name

    Dragging the name of then Prime Minister Manmohan Singh to nail former Telecom Minister A Raja earned the CBI wrath of the special 2G court, which lashed out at the agency for trying to “prejudice” the court by dropping the PM’s name.

    “The arguments have been taken up by the prosecution just to prejudice the mind of the court by invoking the high name and authority of Hon'ble Prime Minister of the country,” underlined Special Judge OP Saini in his verdict while reproaching the CBI for basing its case on “conjectures and speculations alone”.

    Read the full article here

  • 17:11 (IST)

    Former CBI director AP Singh 'shocked' at verdict

  • 17:10 (IST)

    Congress questions CBI's 'haste' in deciding to challenge verdict, asks if agency had Einsteinian ability to peruse voluminous judgment

    Congress leader Manish Tewari said that the CBI and ED's haste in deciding to file a review petition in a higher court is suspicious. He said that the investigative agency surely does not have Einstenian abilities to peruse 1500-page judgment within a couple of hours and deciding to challaenge the acquittal. He also wondered whether the decision was taken under pressure. 

    The agency, which normally takes months to “study” court orders before proceeding to file an appeal in higher court, declared within hours of the verdict that “it has been prima facie examined”.

  • 16:54 (IST)

    BJP's lies exposed, fix accountability on ex-CAG: Congress

    Buoyed by the 2G spectrum case verdict, the Congress today said that truth has finally prevailed and demanded that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Finance Minister Arun Jaitley apologise to the nation for the BJP's alleged "propaganda and lies" on the issue.

     
    The Congress also said that accountability should be fixed against those including former Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) Vinod Rai who dubbed it a scam, after all the accused were acquitted in the case today by a special court as the prosecution failed to establish any charges.
     
     
    Congress communications incharge Randeep Surjewala said: "Will all those people, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Arun Jaitley and other BJP leaders, who for years made false propaganda and lies their stepping stone to come to power, apologise to the country."
     

  • 16:46 (IST)

    ED to appeal in higher court after verdict

    Apart from the CBI, which said it will appeal in the Delhi High Court, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has also decided to appeal against the judgment of the special court that acquitted 19 people in the 2G spectrum allocation money laundering case.

     
    ED officials said the agency would study the order and knock on the doors of the high court armed with their evidence and investigation. The officials said it has to be seen if the ED case has been rejected by the court merely because the predicate offence probe of the CBI has been rejected or there were other reasons to do so 

  • 16:28 (IST)

    Rajya Sabha MP Supria Sule says justice has been done

  • 16:21 (IST)

    Was a scam created where there was none?

  • 16:14 (IST)

    CBI court verdict doesn’t vindicate UPA, CAG must clear the air

    After the 2G scam verdict of CBI special court, a few obvious questions arise: Did the 2G scam even happen? Were the findings of the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) accusing the former UPA-government causing notional loss to the state exchequer, at best, a work of fiction? Did the Narendra Modi government, with all its political might and sleuths at its disposal, fail to make a strong case against the corrupt politicians and bureaucrats involved in the alleged scam?

    After seven years, when the CBI court discards the allegations citing prosecution’s inability to prove the charges, the logical question that arises is: Can former CAG Vinod Rai, who spearheaded the charges, still stand by the credibility of his findings or admit the government’s auditor went horribly wrong in opening a Pandora’s box based on weak presumptions?

    As mentioned above, the CAG findings as far as the loss to the exchequer is concerned stands correct. This is the reason why the BJP leaders leapt forward to contradict the Congress claim that the CBI court verdict vindicates the UPA government shortly after they claimed a moral victory.

    Read the entire article here

  • 16:06 (IST)

    PM must take a lesson from verdict, must fight corruption on war footing, says Swamy

  • 16:02 (IST)

    Acquittal of accused an aberration, not a setback, says Subramanian Swamy

Two days after their acquittal in the 2G spectrum scam, former Union telecom minister A Raja and DMK leader M Kanimozhi will arrive in Chennai on Saturday and are expected to meet party patriarch M Karunanidhi.


The duo is expected to receive a grand welcome from DMK workers upon their arrival in Chennai, according to media reports.

Raja and Kanimozhi were among 19 accused who were acquitted by the court in the 2G scam. The other accused acquitted in the case are former telecom secretary Siddharth Behura, Raja's former private secretary RK Chandolia, Swan Telecom promoters Shahid Usman Balwa and Vinod Goenka, Unitech Ltd MD Sanjay Chandra and three top executives of Reliance Anil Dhirubhai Ambani Group (RADAG) — Gautam Doshi, Surendra Pipara and Hari Nair.

Kanimozhi and A Raja. Agencies

Asif Balwa and Rajiv Agarwal, directors of Kusegaon Fruits and Vegetables Pvt Ltd, Kalaignar TV director Sharad Kumar, and Bollywood producer Karim Morani have also been acquitted in the case.

Besides them, three telecom firms — Swan Telecom Pvt Ltd (STPL), Reliance Telecom Ltd and Unitech Wireless (Tamil Nadu) Ltd — were also cleared of all charges.

Special CBI judge OP Saini pronounced the judgment in the 2G scam which had rocked the UPA government.

Saini decided the fate of the accused by saying, "I have absolutely no hesitation in holding that prosecution has miserably failed to prove any of the charges against any of the accused".


On Thursday, a number of supporters of Raja and Kanimozhi broke into loud cheers as soon as the verdict was pronounced.

DMK supporters were seen bursting firecrackers outside the court complex and showered Raja and Kanimozhi with flowers as soon as they stepped out of court.

In its chargesheet filed in April 2011 against Raja and others, the CBI had alleged that there was a loss of Rs 30,984 crore to the exchequer in allocation of 122 licences for 2G spectrum which were scrapped by the Supreme Court on 2 February, 2012.

With inputs from agencies


Published Date: Dec 23, 2017 04:25 pm | Updated Date: Dec 23, 2017 05:03 pm



