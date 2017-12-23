Two days after their acquittal in the 2G spectrum scam, former Union telecom minister A Raja and DMK leader M Kanimozhi will arrive in Chennai on Saturday and are expected to meet party patriarch M Karunanidhi.

The duo is expected to receive a grand welcome from DMK workers upon their arrival in Chennai, according to media reports.

Raja and Kanimozhi were among 19 accused who were acquitted by the court in the 2G scam. The other accused acquitted in the case are former telecom secretary Siddharth Behura, Raja's former private secretary RK Chandolia, Swan Telecom promoters Shahid Usman Balwa and Vinod Goenka, Unitech Ltd MD Sanjay Chandra and three top executives of Reliance Anil Dhirubhai Ambani Group (RADAG) — Gautam Doshi, Surendra Pipara and Hari Nair.

Asif Balwa and Rajiv Agarwal, directors of Kusegaon Fruits and Vegetables Pvt Ltd, Kalaignar TV director Sharad Kumar, and Bollywood producer Karim Morani have also been acquitted in the case.

Besides them, three telecom firms — Swan Telecom Pvt Ltd (STPL), Reliance Telecom Ltd and Unitech Wireless (Tamil Nadu) Ltd — were also cleared of all charges.

Special CBI judge OP Saini pronounced the judgment in the 2G scam which had rocked the UPA government.

Saini decided the fate of the accused by saying, "I have absolutely no hesitation in holding that prosecution has miserably failed to prove any of the charges against any of the accused".

On Thursday, a number of supporters of Raja and Kanimozhi broke into loud cheers as soon as the verdict was pronounced.

DMK supporters were seen bursting firecrackers outside the court complex and showered Raja and Kanimozhi with flowers as soon as they stepped out of court.

In its chargesheet filed in April 2011 against Raja and others, the CBI had alleged that there was a loss of Rs 30,984 crore to the exchequer in allocation of 122 licences for 2G spectrum which were scrapped by the Supreme Court on 2 February, 2012.

