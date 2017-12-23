Two days after their acquittal in the 2G spectrum scam, former Union telecom minister A Raja and DMK leader M Kanimozhi will arrive in Chennai on Saturday and are expected to meet party patriarch M Karunanidhi.
The duo is expected to receive a grand welcome from DMK workers upon their arrival in Chennai, according to media reports.
Raja and Kanimozhi were among 19 accused who were acquitted by the court in the 2G scam. The other accused acquitted in the case are former telecom secretary Siddharth Behura, Raja's former private secretary RK Chandolia, Swan Telecom promoters Shahid Usman Balwa and Vinod Goenka, Unitech Ltd MD Sanjay Chandra and three top executives of Reliance Anil Dhirubhai Ambani Group (RADAG) — Gautam Doshi, Surendra Pipara and Hari Nair.
Asif Balwa and Rajiv Agarwal, directors of Kusegaon Fruits and Vegetables Pvt Ltd, Kalaignar TV director Sharad Kumar, and Bollywood producer Karim Morani have also been acquitted in the case.
Besides them, three telecom firms — Swan Telecom Pvt Ltd (STPL), Reliance Telecom Ltd and Unitech Wireless (Tamil Nadu) Ltd — were also cleared of all charges.
Special CBI judge OP Saini pronounced the judgment in the 2G scam which had rocked the UPA government.
Saini decided the fate of the accused by saying, "I have absolutely no hesitation in holding that prosecution has miserably failed to prove any of the charges against any of the accused".
On Thursday, a number of supporters of Raja and Kanimozhi broke into loud cheers as soon as the verdict was pronounced.
DMK supporters were seen bursting firecrackers outside the court complex and showered Raja and Kanimozhi with flowers as soon as they stepped out of court.
In its chargesheet filed in April 2011 against Raja and others, the CBI had alleged that there was a loss of Rs 30,984 crore to the exchequer in allocation of 122 licences for 2G spectrum which were scrapped by the Supreme Court on 2 February, 2012.
Highlights
Jail made me stronger and wiser: Kanimozhi
A day after she was acquitted in 2G spectrum case, Kanimozhi told NDTV on Friday that her time in prison made her stronger and wiser politician. "Jail really made me stronger and wiser. I realised how politics works. I read the Mahabharata in jail and that really put things into perspective for me," Kanimozhi was quoted as saying by NDTV.
She said that her party will continue the alliance with Congress in future too. Kanimozhi added that DMK has differences with the BJP.
Chennai wears festive look on Kanimozhi, A Raja's arrival
Chennai on Saturday wore a festive look as DMK supporters gathered in large numbers to welcome A Raja and Kanimozhi. Party headquarters was all decked up with DMK flags in order to mark the duo's return from Delhi.
My father was very happy to see me: Kanimozhi
After meeting party president Karunanidhi at his Gopalapuram residence, Kanimozhi said that her father welcomed her and was very happy to see her. DMK working president MK Stalin presented golden shawls to both Kanimozhi and A Raja.
Report suggest that Kanimozhi will emerge as another power centre in DMK, posing a challenge to Stalin.
Kanimozhi, A Raja meet Karunanidhi in Goapalapuram
A Raja, Rajya Sabha MP Kanimozhi and DMK working president MK Stalin met party patriarch Karunanidhi at his residence in Gopalapuram and sought his blessings.
A Raja at Karunanidhi's residence
A Raja and Kanimozhi arrive at Karunanidhi's residence
A Raja and Kanimozhi's have arrived at DMK president Karunanidhi's residence in Gopalapuram in Chennai.
Elevation of A Raja and Kanimozhi expected
Reports suggest that there may be an elevation of A Raja and Kanimozhi in the party. Some DMK members wish that the duo should be elevated in the party. The duo has not held any position in the party for seven years.
Kanimozhi's mother demands elevation of daughter
Rajathi Ammal, Kanimozhi's mother has demanded elevation for her daughter. She said she was happy for her daughter.
At DMK headquarters party supporters hail Kanimozhi
The road to DMK headquarters in Chennai is dotted with posters and banners of A Raja, Kanimozhi and MK Stalin. In a show of support to Raja and Kanimozhi, party workers are hailing them, shouting slogans.
DMK supporters burst crackers, play music outside M Karunanidhi's residence
DMK supporters celebrate at M Karunanidhi's residence
DMK supporters at Chennai airport
A Raja, Kanimozhi head to DMK headquarters
A Raja and Kanimozhi have left the airport and are heading to DMK headquarters. The due will meet party general secretary K Anbazhagan. Following this they will meet party chief M Karunanidhi in Gopalpuram.
A Raja, Kanimozhi land at Chennai airport amid grand welcome
Roadshow of A Raja and Kanimozhi from airport to Gopalapuram
DMK supporters are dancing and singing, waiting for A Raja and Kanimozhi's arrival. Heavy police security has been deployed at Chennai airport. There will be roadshow from airport to DMK headquarters in Gopalapuram.
Hero's welcome for A Raja and Kanimozhi
Kanimozhi's political stock set to rise within DMK after 2G spectrum verdict
Kanimozhi, after coming out clean in 2G spectrum case, is expected to play second fiddle to DMK working president MK Stalin in the party. Kanimozhi will also be the DMK's face in New Delhi. A Raja is also likely to be promoted politically, according to The Quint report.
DMK workers gather at Chennai airport to welcome A Raja and Kanimozhi
2G verdict can lead to political realignment in Tamil Nadu
The acquittal of DMK Kanimozhi and A Raja, and others by a court in the 2G spectrum case has come as a big boost for the party and could lead to a political realignment in Tamil Nadu, political observers and party leaders say.
There is also a view that DMK will be wooed by the BJP with an eye on the 2019 Lok Sabha polls. There could be a race between the Congress and BJP to align with DMK.
Grand welcome planned by DMK for A Raja and Kanimozhi
Kanimozhi downplays speculations of DMK forging alliance with BJP
Kanimozhi on Friday said that the 2G verdict will not change DMK's stand on anything. The DMK leader hinted that a partnership with the BJP was unlikely. The DMK is part of a Congress alliance and was part of the UPA government.
2G verdict to influence electoral scene in 2019 Lok Sabha polls
The 2G spectrum verdict may open avenues for the DMK switching over to the NDA. The alliance between DMK and BJP has become a possibility specially after Narendra Modi visited party patriarch M Karunanidhi in Chennai to enquire about his health.
You protected me like a baby: A Raja in his letter to Karunanidhi
A Raja in an emotional letter written to M Karunanidhi on Friday said that the party chief stood by him throughout. He said he places the verdict that vindicates the party's position "at the feet of Karunanidhi" with gratitude. "You protected me like a baby in a mother's womb to ensure that I did not melt away during the spectrum journey," Raja said in the letter.
DMK to roll out red carpet for A Raja and Kanimozhi
DMK has given a blow to those who wanted to taint its name: MK Stalin
DMK working president MK Stalin, in a letter to party workers on Friday, said that the 2G verdict has made the DMK stand tall. Stalin said that Raja, during his tenure as telecom minister, made mobile services accessible to economically backward classes.
A Raja and Kanimozhi will emerge as DMK's torchbearers
After their acquittal in 2G spectrum case, A Raja and Kanimozhi are expected to rise in DMK under party working president M K Stalin's leadership. Currently a Rajya Sabha MP Kanimozhi has already expressed her desire to contest the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.
MK Stalin to greet A Raja and Kanimozhi at Chennai airport
The duo will be greeted by DMK working president MK Stalin. From airport they will head to DMK headquarters and meet party general secretary K Anbazhagan. Following this they will meet party chief M Karunanidhi in Gopalpuram. Kanimozhi will then be given grand reception at her residence in CIT colony.
Judgment raises more questions than answers: CPM
"The judgment of the CBI special court on the 2G spectrum case raises more questions than answers. It was well-established that the allocation of 2G spectrum had caused a big loss calculated to be Rs. 1,76,000 crores by the CAG. The Supreme Court had indicted some of the telecom companies involved for misuse of the allocations and cancelled the licences of concerned companies.
Since the CBI case and prosecution has proved inadequate, steps must be taken immediately to pursue the matter legally, so that those who are guilty are punished."
DMK's MK Stalin calls judgment historic
Always held prosecution case was false: Raja
In his first comments after being acquitted in the 2G case, former telecom minister A Raja on Thursday said he stood vindicated as accusations that he took Rs 200 crore bribe to allocate lucrative radio wave spectrum in 2008 were false.
"I have felt somewhat vindicated all along even prior to this judgment because the beneficial results of my actions are evident to and being enjoyed by the nation's public, especially the poor," Raja said in a statement.
He said as the telecom minister, he had brought "revolution in the telecom sector" in India. "It is not unknown to history that a person who did a revolution is often termed as a criminal."
After acquittal, A Raja says whole case was 'cooked up' against him
In Lok Sabha, Congress demands Vinod Rai quits all post, return awards, TMC seeks probe in ex-CAG's role
A demand for former CAG chief Vinod Rai to quit all posts was made in the Lok Sabha on Thursday, hours after a court ordered acquittal of all the accused in the 2G spectrum scam case which was based on the government auditor’s findings during his tenure.
While senior Congress leader M Veerappa Moily said Rai should tender an apology to the country, resign from all posts he is holding and return all the awards, Trinamool Congress leader Saugata Roy sought that the former CAG chief should be probed on the issue.
A 2010 report of the Comptroller and Auditor General, when Rai was its head, had estimated that there was a presumptive loss of Rs 1.76 lakh crore to the exchequer in the allocation of the 2G spectrum during the then UPA regime.
“Vinod Rai in anxiety gave an estimated loss in the 2G ... Now I think he has been awarded...You (NDA government) have awarded him. I think all those awards he has to return. He has to resign from all those posts and tender an apology to the country,” Moily said.
Unitech's Sanjay Chandra says business suffered damage despite no wrongdoing
Within hours of acquittal in the 2G spectrum allocation case by a special court, Unitech MD Sanjay Chandra said there was no wrongdoing on his part but his company had to pay the price for the case foisted on him. Anil Ambani-led Reliance Group also welcomed the court verdict.
CBI to appeal against acquittal in Delhi HC, says court relied heavily on oral evidence
The CBI has said that the court in its ruling gave oral evidence by the accused more credence than the written and documentary evidence provided by it. The CBI officers also said that the convention is to give written evidence more weight and it is on basis of this that the agency is going to appeal against the acquittal of all accused in the case.
BJP conspired with former CAG Vinod Rai to malign UPA govt: Samajwadi Party
2G Court lashes out at CBI for dragging Manmohan Singh's name
Dragging the name of then Prime Minister Manmohan Singh to nail former Telecom Minister A Raja earned the CBI wrath of the special 2G court, which lashed out at the agency for trying to “prejudice” the court by dropping the PM’s name.
“The arguments have been taken up by the prosecution just to prejudice the mind of the court by invoking the high name and authority of Hon'ble Prime Minister of the country,” underlined Special Judge OP Saini in his verdict while reproaching the CBI for basing its case on “conjectures and speculations alone”.
Read the full article here
Former CBI director AP Singh 'shocked' at verdict
Congress questions CBI's 'haste' in deciding to challenge verdict, asks if agency had Einsteinian ability to peruse voluminous judgment
Congress leader Manish Tewari said that the CBI and ED's haste in deciding to file a review petition in a higher court is suspicious. He said that the investigative agency surely does not have Einstenian abilities to peruse 1500-page judgment within a couple of hours and deciding to challaenge the acquittal. He also wondered whether the decision was taken under pressure.
The agency, which normally takes months to “study” court orders before proceeding to file an appeal in higher court, declared within hours of the verdict that “it has been prima facie examined”.
BJP's lies exposed, fix accountability on ex-CAG: Congress
Buoyed by the 2G spectrum case verdict, the Congress today said that truth has finally prevailed and demanded that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Finance Minister Arun Jaitley apologise to the nation for the BJP's alleged "propaganda and lies" on the issue.
ED to appeal in higher court after verdict
Apart from the CBI, which said it will appeal in the Delhi High Court, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has also decided to appeal against the judgment of the special court that acquitted 19 people in the 2G spectrum allocation money laundering case.
Rajya Sabha MP Supria Sule says justice has been done
Was a scam created where there was none?
CBI court verdict doesn’t vindicate UPA, CAG must clear the air
After the 2G scam verdict of CBI special court, a few obvious questions arise: Did the 2G scam even happen? Were the findings of the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) accusing the former UPA-government causing notional loss to the state exchequer, at best, a work of fiction? Did the Narendra Modi government, with all its political might and sleuths at its disposal, fail to make a strong case against the corrupt politicians and bureaucrats involved in the alleged scam?
After seven years, when the CBI court discards the allegations citing prosecution’s inability to prove the charges, the logical question that arises is: Can former CAG Vinod Rai, who spearheaded the charges, still stand by the credibility of his findings or admit the government’s auditor went horribly wrong in opening a Pandora’s box based on weak presumptions?
As mentioned above, the CAG findings as far as the loss to the exchequer is concerned stands correct. This is the reason why the BJP leaders leapt forward to contradict the Congress claim that the CBI court verdict vindicates the UPA government shortly after they claimed a moral victory.
Read the entire article here
PM must take a lesson from verdict, must fight corruption on war footing, says Swamy
Acquittal of accused an aberration, not a setback, says Subramanian Swamy
In wake of 2G acquittal, Subramanian Swamy trains gun at BJP
Speaking to the press with his usual candid demeanour, Swamy even pointed fingers at his own party as well, as he made several controversial claims.
To begin with, Swamy quoted the CBI court's judgment and said the fact that the court has observed that the entire attitude of the prosecution became lackadaisical later in the case, raises questions over the government's handling of the case.
He said that the judge noted that there was a lot of enthusiasm in the case in the beginning, which was when I was handling the case. He also said that some people within his party are not that serious about a crackdown on corruption.
He also questioned the appointment of Mukul Rohatgi as Attorney General of India. He said that Rohatgi had defended the accused earlier, and he had pointed that out several times to prime minister Narendra Modi. He also said that the nation will hold the party accountable in the 2019 elections.
Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad, Anand Sharma meet Kanimozhi, after acquittal
Swamy hints at internal sabotage, says Mukul Rohatgi shouldn't have been appointed AG
Subramanina Swamy, speaking to the press, hinted at an internal sabotage. He also spoke againt the appointment of former ttorney General Mukul Rohatgi. He said that he was a defendant of a lot of corrupt people, including those accused in the 2G case. He also added that the had written several times to the prime minister about his appointment but to no avail. He said that Rohatgi's appointment sent out the wrong message and the people will hold the party accountable in 2019 for not being hard enough against corruption.
CBI, under, UPA took over prosecution from me out of fear, says Subramanian Swamy
"The first private complaint in the 2G case was filed by me. But the CBI under the UPA felt that letting me handle the prosecution was dangerous, so they also filed an FIR. Now there is a clause which states that if there is a private complaint and a central agency also complains the two cases will be merged. They took over the case from their out of fear.
Now the judge has also said that the attitude of the prosecution was totally lackadaisical, non-serious. The judge also said that they couldn't prove there charges and the ase was so directionless that he couldn't understand what the CBI wants to prove," Swamy said.
Subramanian Swamy addresses press on acquittal in 2G scam case
Watch Kanimozhi's reaction after acquittal: DMK leader in conversation with CNN-News18
I was never involved in the working of Kalaignar TV: Kanimozhi
"I was never interested in the working and functioning of the Kalaignar TV. I was only a director before the channel was actually launched and I had also submitted my resignation very much before the case. But the CBI said that I attended a board meeting after I had resigned. Its not true, I haven't been to any meeting at all. There are documentary evidence for that," Kanimozhi told CNN-News18.
CBI says it will appeal against special court verdict in Delhi HC
Stalin calls verdict historic, says media should spread news of acquittal with equal eagerness
"I humbly request the media persons present here spread the message of DMK's innocence to the general public with the same eagerness they showed in talking about the scam and piling on the blame," Stalin said.
He said that this is a historic verdict. The case was registered in 2009. This has been an attempt to humiliate and destroy an entire party. So the case was blown up and fudged up figures were used to prop up the charges. "That everyone involved had been acquitted by the courts in Delhi is a matter of great happiness for us. This decision shows that there has been no wrongdoing on the part of DMK," Stalin added.
Case against me much beyond political conspiracy: Kanimozhi
"I believe this was much larger than a political conspiracy. I have never seen something like this. And I would say that I knew the evidence was in my favour and yet I could not be sure until the judge pronounced the judgement. Politically too, I learnt a lot. Corruption is not an easy buren to carry. Our party, our cadres also suffered a lot," Kanimozhi said.
CBI court judgment re-emphisises that offense should be proved beyond doubt, says Soli Sorabjee
Senior advocate Soli Sorabjee said that the CBI court's verdict re-emhasises that the basic tenet of justice should be upheld. The offense, if any should be proved beyond a doubt. And perhaps the investigative agency has failed to do that/
Congress calls for prosecution of former CAG Vinod Rai
he 2G verdict will remain a black mark in the history of Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) and the former CAG chief Vinod Rai should be prosecuted, the Congress spokesperson Tom Vadakkan today said.
“A blind man can see. You know the CAG chief is today one of the strong advisors of the government, posted on various boards and organisations and is being rewarded for what he has done. That will remain a black mark in the history of CAG,” Vadakkan said. “He (Vinod Rai) should be prosecuted by the law of the land for creating such kind of excuses and cover-ups. I think he should be prosecuted,” the Congress spokesperson said.
Did CBI mess up the case intentionally, asks Arvind Kejriwal
We are taking necessary legal remedies in the matter: CBI
In first official reaction following the 2G scam verdict, CNN-News18 quoted the CBI as saying that evidence adduced to substantiate charges has not been appreciated by the court.
“The judgment relating to the 2G scam dated 21.12.2017 has been prima facie examined and it appears that the evidence adduced to substantiate the charges by the prosecution has not been appreciated in its proper perspective by the learned court. The CBI is taking necessary legal remedies in the matter.”
The 2G verdict is the second such big blow to the probe agency following Rajesh and Nupur Talwar's acquittal in the Aarushi Talwar murder case.
FROM THE JUDGMENT
Special CBI judge OP Saini’s order, running into over 1,500 pages, had some harsh words for the CBI. "Religiously sat in open court for the last 7 years from 10 am to 5 pm even during summer vacation awaiting for someone with legally admissible evidence. Not a single soul turned up."
Full text of the verdict
Manmohan, Rahul call up Kanimozhi
Former prime minister Manmohan Singh and Congress president Rahul Gandhi called up DMK MP Kanimozhi, speak to her after acquittal in the 2G case.
According to sources, Kanimozhi told Manmohan that she would seek an appointment with him, while the former prime minister asked her to convey his regards to her half-brother and DMK working president MK Stalin. DMK is a key constituent of the Congress-led UPA.
Manmohan and the Congress had faced scathing criticism during the second tenure of the UPA for not snapping ties with the southern ally in the aftermath of CAG Vinod Rai’s 2G report.
I was accused to ensure DMK lost elections: Kanimozhi
Soon after her acquittal in the 2G scam, DMK leader and daughter of former Tamil Nadu chief minister M Karunanidhi, Kanimozhi said the fact that she was dragged into the case showed how much the system could stoop to ensure DMK's defeat in the elections. Speaking to CNN-News18 after the court order, Kanimozhi said that she had been waiting for the last six years to see this day and it was a “harrowing” experience.
“To be falsely accused in a case for a notional loss of Rs 176 thousand crore to appease the opposition that was stalling the Parliament is atrocious. I was made an accused because I was a director of a company and for only about 20 days, where I had not attended even a single board meeting and where I had not signed a single document. This speaks of the depth to which the system stooped to ensure that I was dragged into (this case) so that DMK is defeated in the election which was hardly five months away,” said Kanimozhi.
The DMK MP said she was charged with the “sole aim to tag my name with a mind-boggling amount to make sure that Kalaignar’s (Karunanidhi’s) rule will not continue for the next 5-year term.”
She said that she never wanted to amass money, else she would have joined politics much sooner. Kanimozhi said she was not greedy for power too, considering how she refused ministerial position. “Despite all this, I was falsely dragged into this which has left me scarred. Now with this behind me, I will do all I can to strengthen my party and work for the people of Tamil Nadu,” she added.
Stalin says historic verdict has been delivered
DMK Working President MK Stalin describes the 2G verdict as "historic". "A historic verdict has been delivered," says Stalin. Recalling that the case was filed in 2009, he says it was a "planned (attempt) to insult and finish off a party in the political history (of the country)." "It is a matter of joy that all of them have been acquitted," he adds.
Accused have suffered a lot, says Mukul Rohatgi
DMK rules out any alliance with the NDA
Just hours after a special CBI court acquitted A Raja and Kanimozhi in the 2G Spectrum scam, the DMK said that it is not thinking of any kind of any alliance with the BJP-led NDA. We are very much with the Congress," party sources to News18.
Essar Group welcomes verdict in 2G spectrum scam case
The Essar Group today welcome the judgment of the special court acquitting its promoter Ravi Ruia and Anshuman Ruia in a case arising out of the prob into the 2G spectrum allocation scam.
"We are thankful to the court for the judgement as i vindicates our stated position and the court has appreciate it," an Essar spokesperson said in a statement.
Arun Jaitley says some parties are treating this verdict as badge of honour; spectrum in 2007-08 was not given by auction but on the basis of price discovery which was based on 2001 prices
Finance Minister Arun Jaitley reacts to the 2G verdict.
"Some parties are treating this verdict as a badge of honour. In 2007-08, spectrum was not given by auction, but on the basis of price discovery which was based on 2001 prices. Even within the policy implementation, there was huge element of arbitration. Cut-off date was advanced, first-come, first-served basis policy was intended to serve a few. It was then changed to first-come, first-pay policy. Favourite few were told in advance about the policy. Even the Supreme Court challenged this first-come, first-served policy and quashed it. The court called it unfair and intended to cause loss to the Government of India. Supreme Court directed the government to have a fresh policy. And in 2015, the NDA government got a much higher price…. (UPA) policy was designed to promote corruption. It was implemented in an unfair manner, causing loss of revenue to the government. Auctioning was getting much higher price. I am sure investigating agencies and prosecuting agencies will look into it and decide what to do further in the matter. The Congress should not consider this as some kind of certificate of clean chit."
OPERATIVE PART OF VERDICT
"There is no material on record to show that Sh. A. Raja was mother lode of conspiracy in the instant case. There is also no evidence of his no-holds-barred immersion in any wrongdoing, conspiracy or corruption.... I may add that many facts recorded in the charge sheet are factually incorrect, like Finance Secretary strongly recommending revision of entry fee, deletion of a clause of draft LOI by Sh. A. Raja, Recommendations of TRAI for revision of entry fee etc."
FROM THE JUDGMENT
"In the beginning, the prosecution started with the case with great enthusiasm and ardour. However, as the case progressed, it became highly cautious and guarded in its attitude making it difficult to find out as to what prosecution wanted to prove. The quality of prosecution totally deteriorated and it became directionless and diffident."
Winter Session of Parliament going to be a wash out, says Rajeev Chandrasekhar
The special court judgement is likely to give more ammunition to the Opposition parties to attack the ruling coalition. Rajya Sabha MP and entrepreneur Rajeev Chandrasekhar, however, feels the session was anyways going to be a wash out.
"This may add to the overall noise level. The session is going to be a wash out," Chandrasekhar told CNBC-TV18.
DB Realty, Unitech shares surge on BSE
Shares of DB Realty and Unitech zoomed on the Bombay Stock Exchange after the 2G special court acquitted all accused in the 2G spectrum scam.
Shahid Usman Balwa and Vinod Goenka, two of the acquitted, had stepped down as managing directors of DB Realty after they were accused of wrong doing. Unitech MD Sanjay Chandra has also been acquitted today.
The shares of DB Realty were up up 19.94 percent at Rs 43.60 and Unitech shares were up 13.48 percent at Rs 8 on the BSE.
Senior Congress leader Milind Deora tweets
Manmohan Singh says don't want to boast about anything: Judgment speaks for itself
Speaking to reporters, former prime minister Manmohan Singh said, "I don't want to boast about anything... Massive agenda-driven propaganda was done at that time against UPA government and the judgment speaks for itself."
Will read the verdict like a 'good lawyer and then comment': A Raja
Former telecom minister A Raja says he'll first read the verdict "like a good lawyer and then comment."
Clearly the Court found that innocent people have been wronged. Justice has worked as it is supposed to work in our country: Shashi Tharoor
Subramanian Swamy tweets again:
It was a false case. For the past 2 assembly elections, the case was used against us, now it has been proved to be wrong: RS Bharathi, DMK
There was no corruption, no loss, says Kapil Sibal
"Aaj meri baat siddh ho gayi, koi corruption nahi, koi loss nahi. Agar scam hai to jhooth ka scam hai, vipaksh aur Vinod Rai ke jhooth ka. Vinod Rai ko desh ke saamne maafi maangni chahiye (I have been proven right. There was no corruption, no loss. If there was a scam it was a scam of lies which was woven together by the then Opposition and former CAG Vinod Rai. Rai needs to apologise to the entire nation)."
Congress spokesperson Priyanka Chaturvedi tweets
"Will BJP now apologise to the nation for stalling parliament for years, slowing down India's growth story, levelling baseless accusations against the then government for BJP's hunger to be in power at any cost? Shame on their power hungry politics"
Kanimozhi says verdict has proven her innocence
Speaking to News18, DMK MP Knaimozhi who was acquitted by the special CBI court in the 2G scam, said, "Finally our innocence has been proved. I will not deliberately target anyone but there was a conspiracy and a lot of people had a hand in this. It wasn't very easy. You are being accused of something you haven't done and corruption charges are the worst. It means a lot for DMK because corruption has been used as a peg to slam our party."
When asked whether the verdict will have any effect on the ongoing RK Nagar bypolls, Kanimozhi said, "I don't think this will affect the RK Nagar bypolls as DMK is already winning. However, the verdict means a lot, and it will enthuse the cadres for the bypolls and the upcoming 2019 General election."
Manish Tewari demands apology from Vinod Rai
Scene outside the court premises
Court acquits all: List of accused
The 2G case had engulfed politicians, bureaucrats and businessmen in its wake. Those who were facing charges included:
A Raja: The former Union minister is the main accused in the case and had been charged of cheating and criminal conspiracy.
Kanimozhi: The daughter of DMK supremo M Karunanidhi is the other famous name associated with the case.
Siddharth Behrua: Former telecom secretary was one of the bureaucrats charged in the case.
RK Chandolia: Chandolia was private secretary to A Raja.
Shahid Balwa: The businessman was accued of furnishing false information to the telecom department and bribing public servants.
Sanjay Chandra: The Unitech executive had been accused of working with Raja and Chandolia to obtain licenses.
Gautam Doshi, Hari Nair, Surendra Pipara: The Reliance ADAG executives were facing charges of concealing the shareholding pattern of Swan Telecom.
Karim Morani, Asif Balwa, Rajiv Agarwal, Sharath Kumar: The other businessmen who faced charges
Ravi Ruia, Anshuman Ruia, Vikash Saraf: Essar executives facing charges.
IP Khaitan and Kiran Khaitan: Loop Telecom promoters who had been accused in the case.
P Chidambaram says "Allegation of a major scam involving the highest levels of Government was never true..."
DMK supporters marching and celebrating outside Patiala House Court after the Court's pronouncement of 2G Scam Verdict
Apart from Raja and Kanimozhi, who all got acquitted
Besides Raja and Kanimozhi, others acquitted in the 2G spectrum scam case include former telecom secretary Siddharth Behura, Raja's erstwhile private secretary RK Chandolia, Swan Telecom promoters Shahid Usman Balwa and Vinod Goenka, Unitech Ltd MD Sanjay Chandra and three top executives of Reliance Anil Dhirubhai Ambani Group (RADAG) — Gautam Doshi, Surendra Pipara and Hari Nair. Directors of Kusegaon Fruits and Vegetables Pvt Ltd Asif Balwa and Rajiv Agarwal, Kalaignar TV director Sharad Kumar and Bollywood producer Karim Morani have also been acquitted in the case.
All accused, including A Raja, Kanimozhi, acquitted by special court
A Raja, Kanimozhi, and 16 other accused will walk free, as the special CBI court on Thursday acquitted all 18 accused in the 2G spectrum scam. Citing lack of evidence, in a one-line order, the special court found all accused not guilty.
Lawyers standing outside the special court in Patiala House Court Complex slammed the prosecution for preparing a weak case. Reports said that the CBI and Enforcement Directorate will challenge the court's order in High Court.
Here's a look at the charges against the key accused in the 2G scam, including A Raja and Kanimozhi
Defence lawyer objects to presence of Subramanian Swamy in the court
All accused in the 2G scam case are being asked to line up to enter the special court. BJP leader Subramanian Swamy is also waiting to enter the courtroom and defence lawyer Manali Singhal is objecting to his presence there. Swamy is a private complainant in the high-profile case.
154 witnesses have recorded their statements till now
The Indian Express reported that till now, 154 witnesses have recorded their statements which include Anil Ambani, Tina Ambani, corporate lobbyist Niira Radia and many more. The statements of the witnesses amass over 4,400 pages.
Following are the companies affected by Supreme Court's ruling in 2012 and the number of zonal licences issued to them in 2008
Unitech Wireless -- 22 licences
Group companies of Indian realty firm Unitech Ltd that were given 22 telecom licences had not fulfilled eligibility norms for getting these licences, the state auditor has said.
Loop Telecom Private Ltd -- 21 licences
Loop Telecom, which was issued 21 telecom licences, suppressed facts, its authorized share capital was much less than required, and it did not have telecom as the main object clause in its memorandum of association among other flaws, the auditor has said.
Videocon Telecommunications -- 21 licences
Videocon Telecommunications, formerly Datacom Solutions, is part of India’s Videocon group and was issued 21 licences. The auditor said the company had suppressed facts, had much less-than-required authorized share capital and submitted false certificates regarding the company’s paid-up capital.
Etisalat Db Telecom Private Ltd -- 15 licences
Formerly Swan Telecom, the company had been given 13 licences and also later merged with itself another firm that had won 2 licences. Abu Dhabi’s Etisalat in late 2008 bought about 45 percent of the company that was then renamed Etisalat DB Telecom.
S Tel Ltd -- 6 licences
S Tel, which was given six licences, suppressed facts, had much less than the authorized share capital required to get the licences, submitted false certificate from its company secretary regarding paid up capital, the auditor said. Bahrain Telecommunications Co owns a stake in S Tel, whose other major shareholder is India’s Siva Group.
Sistema Shyam Teleservices -- 21 licences
Sistema Shyam, which was given 21 licences in 2008, is a joint venture between Russian conglomerate Sistema and India’s Shyam Group. Sistema owns majority stake of the company, while the Russian government also has a stake in Sistema Shyam.
Idea Cellular -- 13 licences
Idea Cellular, which was given 9 more licences in 2008, is India’s No. 4 mobile operator by subscribers. It now owns Spice, which was also given 4 licences in 2008. Idea said it is using seven of the 13 licences to be revoked.
Tata Teleservices -- 3 licences
Tata Teleservices, which won 3 licences in 2008, is part of India’s salt-to-software Tata conglomerate. In 2008, Japan’s NTT DoCoMo bought 26% of Tata Teleservices.
2G spectrum violations cost Indian govt $36 billion equivalent to India’s defence budget
India is divided into 22 telecom zones and there are a total 281 zonal licences in the market of 894 million users and 15 mobile operators, led by Bharti Airtel, Reliance Communications and Vodafone’s India unit.
According to this February 2012 report by Reuters, police had said that in 2008, when India issued 122 new telecom licences, several rules were violated and bribes were paid to favour certain firms.
Several licences were issued to firms with no prior experience in the telecom sector or were ineligible or had suppressed relevant facts, a state auditor said in its report. The violations cost the exchequer as much as $36 billion in lost revenue, the auditor said, equivalent to India’s defence budget.
What are the allegations?
The allegation relates to the fact that Telecom Minister A Raja, who after taking office in May 2007, manipulated the policy regime and TRAI’s recommendations, and in blatant violation of law (TRAI Act) and other settled law:
Raja sold licenses/2G spectrum to a handful of arbitrarily selected (120 out of 575) companies in January 2008 at a bargain basement 2001 price. In doing so, he not only violated the law, committed several improprieties, but caused a loss to the exchequer of at least Rs 40,000 crore.
Who else is present in the court
Others who are in the court are Kanimozhi's half-brother MK Alagiri, her husband and other DMK leaders. The special court, which is exclusively dealing with the cases arising out of the 2G spectrum allocation scam, has directed all 17 accused to remain present for the verdict.
'Raja ran amock, twisting every rule in the book. And every single deviation was documented in great detail'
Shalini Singh, the reporter who broke the 2G spectrum scam at that time, writes:
For the telecom beat, it began dramatically, with stories on the "gold rush": an ever-growing pile-up of licence applications in Sanchar Bhavan based on common knowledge that 2G licences in 2008, would be awarded at 2001 prices.
But it wasn't just about that. In granting licenses to favoured companies, Raja also helped them jump the queue. This, through illegally advancing the cut-off date and designing a bespoke first-come-first-served (FCFS) policy while ostensibly snubbing the then prime minister Manmohan Singh, law minister H R Bhardwaj, the finance ministry and his own senior officials advice to opt for fair and transparent auctions. Much of this now finds mention in the crucial section 70 (I – vii) of the Supreme Court judgment delivered in 2012 which cancelled all the 122 “illegally awarded” licences by Raja.
Raja ran amock, twisting every rule in the book. And every single deviation was documented in great detail.
But Raja was unstoppable. He and his team went ahead as per plan, immune to the fact that their intent and modus operandi to eventually loot the nation to the extent of Rs 1.76 lakh crore in full public view had already been detailed in one of the country’s leading national dailies.
How 2G scam expose became poster boy of a corrupt nation
The 2G expose became the poster boy of a corrupt nation by showcasing corruption across a full 360 degrees; administrative and political culpability in violating government policies to rob the exchequer for private enrichment, (led to the Supreme Court judgment of 2012 cancelling all the "illegal" telecom licences), a corrupt media in collusion with big business and the PR industry (Radia Tapes) and the role of government law officers (Solicitor General Ghoolam Vahanvati) in facilitating rather than preventing the breaking of the law.
Raja, Kanimozhi facing trial with Barua, Chandolia, Balwa, Goenka and Sanjay Chandra
In the first case filed by the CBI, Raja and Kanimozhi are facing trial along with former telecom secretary Siddharth Barua, Raja’s erstwhile private secretary R K Chandolia, Swan Telecom promoters Shahid Usman Balwa and Vinod Goenka, Unitech Ltd MD Sanjay Chandra and three top executives of Reliance Anil Dhirubhai Ambani Group (RADAG) — Gautam Doshi, Surendra Pipara and Hari Nair.
In 2011, Manmohan had said that "coalition compulsions" had forced him to make compromises
The 2G spectrum allocation scam, which rocked the UPA II government, was the biggest scam in the history of Independent India. The then prime minister Manmohan Singh’s image was battered in the ensuing storm.
In February 2011, Manmohan had said that "coalition compulsions" had forced him to make compromises.
Biggest scam in the history of Independent India
The special court, which is exclusively dealing with the cases arising out of the 2G spectrum allocation scam, has directed all accused to remain present for the much-anticipated 2G scam verdict.
What are the charges against Kanimozhi
Charges against Kanimozhi, the daughter of DMK patriarch M Karunanidhi, include criminal conspiracy to cause criminal breach of trust by a public servant and criminal conspiracy (Section 120-B), cheating (Section 420) and forgery (Sections 468 and 471). She has also been booked under the Prevention of Corruption Act.
Raja and Kanimozhi arrive at the Patiala House Court complex
A Raja and Kanimozhi have arrived at the Patiala House Court complex for the 2G scam verdict. Also present in court is Kanimozhi’s half-brother MK Alagiri. Special CBI judge OP Saini has asked all 17 accused, including Kanimozhi and Raja, to be present for the verdict.
Karunanidhi’s long wait for DMK’s resurgence
From behind his tinted glasses, the grand old man of Dravidian politics Muthuvel Karunanidhi 93, waits. For what (all) exactly, we can’t say. But at 93, he battles age, ill health and multiple medical complications and continues to make headlines for taking a ride from his home not far from where Jayalalithaa lived to the DMK headquarters on Anna Salai.
Recently, on doctor’s orders, MuKa, as he is affectionately called, swapped his signature dark glasses for simpler ones. From behind clearer lenses, DMK's patriarch will witness the result of two biggies today where his children have high stakes — the 2G scam verdict and the RK Nagar result.
Kanimozhi reaches her residence in CIT Colony after being acquitted in the 2G case, receives welcome by a crowd of supporters
Recap: More visuals of Kanimozhi and A Raja's arrival in Chennai
DMK leaders Kanimozhi and A Raja received a rousing welcome from DMK workers and supporters on their arrival at Chennai airport after their acquittal in the 2G spectrum allocation case. According to Hindustan Times, frenzied celebrations were witnessed at the airport as folk dancers performed to the beat of drums as DMK cadres, holding posters of Raja and Kanimozhi, crowded the airport to welcome the leaders.
15:27 (IST)
"Want to contest Lok Sabha polls, serve people," Kanimozhi tells NDTV
DMK leader and Rajya Sabha MP Kanimozhi, wants to contest the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, according to her interview on a news channel.
Kanimozhi said she always wanted to contest elections and serve the people. Asked if she would contest the Lok Sabha polls, the DMK leader told NDTV: "I will ask the party if I can ... the party has to make a decision."
"I always wanted to contest elections ... to have a constituency and to be able to work and see things happening," she said. — PTI
Recap: Here are the charges that former Union telecom minister A Raja and DMK leader M Kanimozhi were acquitted for under the 2G spectrum scam
A Raja at Karunanidhi's residence
DMK supporters burst crackers, play music outside M Karunanidhi's residence
DMK supporters celebrate at M Karunanidhi's residence
DMK supporters at Chennai airport
A Raja, Kanimozhi land at Chennai airport amid grand welcome
Roadshow of A Raja and Kanimozhi from airport to Gopalapuram
DMK supporters are dancing and singing, waiting for A Raja and Kanimozhi's arrival. Heavy police security has been deployed at Chennai airport. There will be roadshow from airport to DMK headquarters in Gopalapuram.
Hero's welcome for A Raja and Kanimozhi
DMK workers gather at Chennai airport to welcome A Raja and Kanimozhi
2G verdict can lead to political realignment in Tamil Nadu
The acquittal of DMK Kanimozhi and A Raja, and others by a court in the 2G spectrum case has come as a big boost for the party and could lead to a political realignment in Tamil Nadu, political observers and party leaders say.
There is also a view that DMK will be wooed by the BJP with an eye on the 2019 Lok Sabha polls. There could be a race between the Congress and BJP to align with DMK.
- IANS
Grand welcome planned by DMK for A Raja and Kanimozhi
DMK to roll out red carpet for A Raja and Kanimozhi
DMK's MK Stalin calls judgment historic
Congress hits out at Jaitley's 'badge of honour' remark
After acquittal, A Raja says whole case was 'cooked up' against him
BJP conspired with former CAG Vinod Rai to malign UPA govt: Samajwadi Party
Former CBI director AP Singh 'shocked' at verdict
Rajya Sabha MP Supria Sule says justice has been done
Was a scam created where there was none?
PM must take a lesson from verdict, must fight corruption on war footing, says Swamy
Acquittal of accused an aberration, not a setback, says Subramanian Swamy