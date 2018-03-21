A look at TDP MP N Siva Prasad's unique costumes worn during his protests for special status for Andhra Pradesh

A parliamentarian from Andhra Pradesh has been grabbing eyeballs with his dress-up skills as he takes part in protests demanding special status for the state.

Dr N Siva Prasad, is a doctor by profession and has also acted in movies where he won an award for Best Actor in a negative role. He became a a lawmaker in 1999 and was a minister in Chandrababu Naidu's Cabinet.

Along with his TDP colleagues, Prasad has called the Centre's treatment of Andhra Pradesh and its chief minister Chandrababu Naidu "wrong and unfair", reported The Hindu. "The BJP had convinced us that it would fulfil the promises made at the time of bifurcation of the State. However, even after four years, the promises have remained dormant, putting the State’s development on the back burner. This negligent attitude has left Mr. Naidu helpless and cast a gloom on the future of Andhra Pradesh," he had said.

On Tuesday, he wore shorts, carried a ruler, pencil and a notebook, and alleged that Narendra Modi had been the ‘bad boy of the class’.

On Monday, Siva Prasad had dressed up as a woman as he hit out at Narendra Modi, accusing his government of cheating the women of Andhra.

Earlier in March, he had dressed up as Krishna. The Chittoor MP was playing the flute and dressed as Krishna to "establish a confederation between the Kauravas and Pandavas".

In one of his more bizarre get-ups, he dressed up as Lord Venkateswara to "warn" the Centre about the consequences of not fulfilling the promises made to Andhra Pradesh.

Siva Prasad has also dressed up as a Hindu priest before.

The TDP led by Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu has been at the forefront of years old agitation demanding a special category status for Andhra Pradesh. So far the demand has not been met which has also caused rift between TDP and NDA with the former severing the ties with the BJP-led government at the Centre.

Telangana, which was carved out of united Andhra Pradesh in June 2014 after decades of protests and agitation, has seen its public debt rising to Rs 1.8 lakh crore over the past few years.

