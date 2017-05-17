Watch: A family in Maharashtra gifted 4000 guava saplings to wedding guests

In Maharashtra’s Narayangaon village, in Junnar district, a unique wedding managed to get Prime Minister Modi’s attention. Instead of the traditional wedding presents of towels, turbans, coconuts and saris, the Mehtre family chose to give guava saplings to the guests, and found mention on ‘Mann ki Baat’. This isn’t the first time they did it though, the family first gave saplings as wedding presents 10 years ago and has been since. Instead of giving expensive gifts, the family chose saplings, to give out a message for conserving our environment.