Jaipur chef Manoj Srivastava has highest number of entries in Limca Book

New Delhi: A loaf of bread weighing 180 kilograms, a 14-foot-long pie, a sugar cube structure made of 14,353 smaller cubes and a 'maalpua' covering an area of 32 square feet.

These are not items on the menu of some kingly feast, but among a Jaipur-based professor's eight record-breaking feats that figure in the Limca Book of Records: The highest number of records totted by any individual.

What's more, these "achievements" have landed 49-year-old Manoj Srivastava a "doctorate" from the UK-based World Records University that claims to honour record breakers.

Srivastava, working as head of the School of Hotel Management at Manipal University's Jaipur campus, made his first world record in 2008 by creating the world's biggest piece of bread, weighing 180 kilos, which had to be picked up with the help of a crane.

"I baked it in 16 hours. Encouraged by the success, I made the world's biggest pie in 2013 with the help of 60 students in 12 hours. The pie was 14 feet long and 6 feet wide and weighed 365 kilograms," he told PTI.

Srivastava, who has an MBA degree in tourism, is among 13 people who have been awarded with the "honorary doctorate" for breaking records.

In 2014, he created the cube structure. "It contained 14,353 cubes of sugar. It was five feet long and five feet wide and was made in three days with a team of 11 students," he said.

The chef professor's fourth world record was the Greek dish - 'Moussaka'. It weighed 800 kilograms and was 12 feet long and 6 feet wide.

The French 'Vegetable Au Gratin' weighing 560 kilograms and covering an area of 96 square feet, a 'maalpua' weighing 62 kilograms, and an 8 feet long and 4 feet wide Italian 'Socca' flatbread are his other feats registered in the Limca Book of Records.

"Whenever I am planning to break a world record, it needs a lot of research and months go in the process. At the same time there is a thrill when attempting such a feat, as well as a strange experience with its success," he said.

"After doing enough research on the proposed product, a proposal is sent to the international office of Guinness Book or Limca Book of World Records for approval," he added.