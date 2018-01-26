69th Republic Day parade: Spectacular flypast by IAF planes with debutant Rudra helicopter in lead steal the show

New Delhi: A spectacular flypast by helicopters and fighters of the Indian Air Force marked the grand finale to the 69th Republic Day parade at the Rajpath on Friday.

As IAF aircraft took to the skies at the end of the 90-minute parade, leaders on the saluting dais looked skywards to follow the manoeuvres.

The flypast started with formation by three Rudra helicopters - armed version of Advanced Light Helicopter Dhruv. The indigenously-developed Rudra made its maiden appearance in the Republic Day parade.

This was followed by ‘Hercules' formation by three C-130J Super Hercules aircraft and Netra - an Airborne Early Warning and Control System Aircraft. Then came the ‘globe formation' comprising one C-17 Globemaster flanked by two Sukhoi-30 MKIs.

Three Light Combat Aircraft took to the skies in a ‘vic' formation followed by five Jaguars making another formation. Five MiG-29 air superiority fighters flew in fulcrum style.

Three Sukhoi-30 MKI aircraft split upwards, making a `Trishul' in the sky and another Sukhoi-30 MKI fighter plane performed ‘vertical Charlie' manoeuvre over the saluting dais.

The BSF women motorcycle team drew loud applause with its daring stunts and formations including 'Salute to President', 'side riding', 'Peacock, 'Wind mill' and 'Flag march pyramid'.

Balloons were released at the end of the parade that saw leaders from ten Asean countries watch the function as chief guests.