69th Republic Day parade: BSF women bikers 'Seema Bhawani' perform for first time; receive applause at Rajpath

New Delhi: In one of the many firsts this year, a women contingent of the Border Security Force on Friday performed motorcycle stunts during the Republic Day parade, drawing one of the loudest cheers from the audience as well as dignitaries like President Ram Nath Kovind and ASEAN leaders.

As per tradition, the BSF and the Army's bike-borne 'daredevils' end the parade on alternate years. But this time, members of the BSF's women motorcycle team 'Seema Bhawani' replaced their male counterparts

Led by sub-inspector Stanzin Noryang, the team showcased its driving skills with daredevil stunts like Salute to President, Fish Riding, Side Riding, Faulaad, Prachand Baalay Shaktiman, Mobile PT, Bull Fighting, etc

Over a 100 women riding as many as 26 350cc Royal Enfield Bullet motorcycles enthralled the spectators many of whom — men, women and children — were on their feet and clapped throughout the display

President Kovind, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and ASEAN leaders present on the dais and other dignitaries in the audience too applauded the women bikers

In 2015, women contingents of the Army, Navy and Air Force had made debut in this national parade

The team was raised at Central School of Motor Transport (CSMT), BSF Academy Tekanpur on 20 October, 2016

The members of this special women bikers squad have been specially chosen by BSF trainers and are aged between 25-30 years. They are drawn from various combat ranks of the force

The BSF 'daredevil' team had made news a few years back when the then US President Barack Obama, while officiating as the chief guest of the 2015 parade, signalled a thumbs up to the bikers from his dais on Rajpath and had later called their stunts "impressive"

The BSF also had its iconic camel contingent along with its marching and band teams

Many among the guests and the audience were seen taking pictures of the decorated camels as they marched on the Rajpath in their colourful finery.