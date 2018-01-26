69th Republic Day: Clashes between two communities reported in Uttar Pradesh town; angry mob damages 12 vehicles

Lucknow: Clashes erupted between two communities in Kasganj in Uttar Pradesh on Friday over celebrating Republic Day, police said.

Over 36 youngsters from a community had taken out a bike rally with tricolours in their hands and were booed while passing through a locality of another community.

There was a verbal altercation after which stones were also pelted on them, injuring two persons.

The angry mob went on a rampage, damaging more than 12 vehicles and property, a district official said.

Principal Secretary (Home) Arvind Kumar told IANS the district administration increased the security presence and the crowds were dispersed.

He also denied there was curfew in Kasganj district as reported in some sections of the media but added since there was heavy police presence and the situation was tense, people were asked to stay indoors as a precautionary measure.

There were reports of firing as well.

Police said three Scorpio SUVs, two Magic passenger transport vehicles and a truck were also targeted by the mob on the Mathura-Bareilly highway.

The unruly crowd also set afire a kiosk near a petrol pump. Fire tenders were rushed to douse the fire.

The District Magistrate (DM) and Superintendent of Police (SP) were patrolling the disturbed areas to ensure the violence does not spread further, a senior officer at the state police chief's headquarters said.