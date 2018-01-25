69th Republic Day: Ahead of celebrations, security in Kashmir Valley beefed up to counter militant threats

A day ahead of Republic Day celebrations in Jammu and Kashmir, the Valley has turned into a mini-garrison with hundreds of checkpoints set up by security forces to thwart any disruptive incidents. The security lockdown comes amid militant threats that warn state employees and girl students to stay away from official functions marking the celebrations.

While the country is gearing up to celebrate India's 69th Republic Day, massive security deployment coupled with the Hurriyat's shutdown call have sparked anguish and fear in Kashmir where markets have been shutting down earlier than scheduled for the past two days and public transport vanishes after dusk. The situation has only worsened after the killing of a teenager, Shakir Mir, in south Kashmir's Shopian district on Wednesday evening.

The police said the teenager was part of a mob of protesters who tried to disrupt an anti-militancy operation in Chaigund village of Shopian, in which two militants were gunned down in an encounter with security forces. Mir died in the "crossfire" — a theory challenged by the victim's family who have accused the forces of "deliberately" targetting him. Two young girls, who suffered bullet injuries during clashes, are in a critical state.

Atmosphere of fear

In a video that has gone viral on social media in Kashmir, a group of suspected militants are seen warning the principal of Girls Higher Secondary School in South Kashmir’s Pulwama against "forcing" the students of his school to "dance" in front of officials. The militants are seen threatening the principal to mend his ways, warning that those who participate in such functions will be taught a lesson and "their houses will be burnt down".

Sources in the restive south Kashmir told Firstpost that militants have been dropping letters or issuing oral warnings to residents in dozens of villages against participation in the celebrations. Tensions have aggravated after militants stepped up attacks on forces this month. In the run up to Republic Day, three grenades attacks were launched on security forces on a single day, while an IED was defused near Pampore on the strategic Srinagar-Jammu Highway.

Although a militant attack is always on cards during such celebrations, the situation has been made stranger by a message circulated by the office of Inspector-General of Police (Kashmir), Munir Khan, to all district police heads and the chief of the security wing in Kashmir regarding "a strong input" on an “18-year-old non-Kashmiri woman suicide bomber" who might strike "near or inside the Republic Day parade in Kashmir".

"All are directed to please ensure that frisking of women at the (venues) is done meticulously and with utmost caution so as to thwart the designs of anti-national elements," reads the message circulated on Wednesday. According to the letter, the suspect is believed to have already arrived in the Valley.

Flexing muscle

To avoid a flop-show, the government has directed all its employees to attend the celebrations. The main function in Kashmir will be held at Srinagar’s Sher-e-Kashmir Cricket Stadium for the first time, since the main venue, Bakshi Stadium, is undergoing renovation. Similar functions will be held at district headquarters where deputy commissioners will unfurl the National Flag and inspect the march past.

As the situation remains tense, some schools in parts of Kashmir have refused to obey the government diktat. State employees are also unhappy about being forced to participate in the celebrations amid the threat of militant attacks. Five private schools in Anantnag district have been put on notice by the government after they refused to send their students to participate in the celebrations.

"Why should we put the lives of our children at risk? What has India done for us so that our children can truly celebrate the Republic Day. From daily killings to economically choking our state, New Delhi has never been honest in dealing with Kashmir. Days such as 26 January and 15 August serve as a reminder of the atrocities committed on the people of Kashmir," Shahjee Muzaffar, a businessman dealing with electrical equipment, told Firstpost at his shop in Srinagar's Lal Chowk.

However, for those living in tense areas but not bound by official diktat or politics, it is a time to lock the doors to their homes and hope for the day to pass incident-free. Given the unusual warmth and sunshine this winter, people living close to health resorts have planned short outings there. Others, especially the youths living on the peripheries of the Valley's urban areas, will immerse themselves in a game of cricket or cards.

"Since it is a holiday, we are playing a cricket match with a team from Dalwan village. But it will be possible only if security forces allow them to travel here. Otherwise our Republic Day will be ruined," Javed Baba, a lawyer based in Chanapora locality of Srinagar, joked.