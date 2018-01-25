6,221 people suffered pellet-gun injuries in Jammu and Kashmir in the seven months after Burhan Wani's death

Jammu: The Jammu and Kashmir government on Wednesday said 6,221 people suffered pellet-gun injuries during the unrest in Kashmir after the killing of Hizbul Mujahideen terrorist Burhan Wani in 2016.

Replying to a question in the Legislative Council, Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti said 1,084 pellet-gun injuries were reported in Baramulla district, followed by 1,041 in Pulwama, 1,031 in Kulgam, 888 in Kupwara, 873 in Anantnag, 808 in Shopian, 183 in Bandipora, 167 in Budgam, 110 in Srinagar and 36 in Ganderbal district.

As many 51 people were killed in Kashmir division from 8 July, 2016 to 27 February, 2017 in the unrest, she said. The chief minister said 9,042 people were injured in firing of bullets, pellets, pava-shells and others during the period.

Of these, 6,221 were injured due to pellets, 368 due to bullets, four due to pava shells and 2,449 suffered other injuries, she said.

As many as 782 suffered injuries in the eyes, of which 510 were hospitalised, Mufti said, adding 5,197 cases of pellet injuries were treated at district hospitals and the rest were referred to super speciality hospitals.

Violent protests had rocked the Valley after the killing of Hizbul Mujahideen commander Burhan Wani on 8 July, 2016.