46th Indian Navy Day: All you need to know about Operation Trident and the force's 'silent service'

Navy Day is observed annually on 4 December to celebrate the Indian Navy's achievements and commemorate the sacrifices made by its personnel. But the specificity of the date holds an underlying story of the force's valour, that brought victory for India in the 1971 war against Pakistan.

The date commemorates the launch of Operation Trident, a devastating attack on the Pakistan Naval Headquarters of Karachi during the 1971 war. During the attack, three Vidyut-class missile boats, two anti-submarine vehicles and a tanker of the Indian Navy successfully sank the enemy's minesweeper, a destroyer and an ammunition supply ship.

The attack was carried out at night as intelligence confirmed that Pakistan did not have aircrafts that could carry out bombings at night. The operation was deemed a big success as zero casualties were incurred on the Indian side while five Pakistani sailors and over 700 men were injured in the attack.

But the Indian Navy's military contributions go beyond its significant role in the 1971 war and the liberation of Bangladesh, there are several interesting aspects to the navy's campaign.

Versatile capabilities

Not only did it fight on two fronts but almost the entire gamut of naval operations came to play in the 1971 war. This included aircraft carrier operations in support of the land offensive, anti-submarine operations that led to neutralising of the Pakistan submarine Ghazi, offensive attack by missile boats and blockade of then East Pakistan coast.

More recently, during the Kargil conflict in 1999 and later during Operation Parakram, the Indian Navy by its offensive posturing bottled the Pakistani ships inside their harbours and effectively kept the war localised and the situation on an even keel. Similarly, Indian Navy's role in Operation Pawan, India's prolonged engagement in Sri Lanka, has not got the attention it, arguably, deserved.

Spread over three years, the navy was involved in support of the army, transportation of troops and material, amphibious operations, seaward cordon militaire, shore bombardment, special operations and airborne surveillance.

Most remarkably, several smaller ships based in Visakhapatnam and Chennai excelled at giving a good account of themselves in hostile conditions.

Today, it operates in all three dimensions: On, above and below water; most of its ships are indigenously built and it is among the few navies to build and operate an array of platforms from aircraft carriers to nuclear submarines.

But numbers alone do not tell the whole story. Of particular significance is the fact that the navy has built excellent capacities – both human and material – in several disciplines such as hydrography, special operations, integration engineering, doctrine writing, underwater medicine and disaster relief, to name a few.

These capacities have been particularly useful when the Indian Navy's achievements in different domains are analysed. If one were to evaluate in terms of roles that navies classically play – military, constabulary (policing), diplomatic and benign (including humanitarian assistance) — the Indian Navy can be said to have ticked all boxes with high scores.

A self-reliant force

Navy Day is a good occasion to reflect on its journey and evaluate its progress over the last 70 years. The Indian Navy was an exceedingly small force at the dawn of Independence and, while being a product of both its British inheritance and the maritime DNA of our forebears, is largely a post-independence construct.

Despite the many problems that besieged the newly independent country — and by extension, its navy — such as low industrial base, problems on our land borders made it imperative to focus on the army and the air force. But the navy was not short on vision.

As early as 1948, it drew up ambitious plans for a balanced navy that would consist of light aircraft carriers, submarines, destroyers, cruisers, auxiliaries and associated training and maintenance infrastructure.

Seen against this backdrop, the Indian Navy has grown quietly but steadily. From a force of less than half a dozen sloops to one that has 135 ships and 235 aircraft, most state-of-the-art, is indeed an impressive story.

The notable point is that it's a self-reliant force. The Indian Navy was a pioneer of 'Make in India' which was an article of faith for it. Compared to the army and the air force, the navy is way ahead in the indigenous content of its combat units.

Though it has a long way to go, every ship that gets constructed has more indigenous content than its predecessor and is an improvement over the previous one.

Award-winning innovations

On Monday, award-winning innovations by the force will be on display at the 'Innovation Pavilion' put up at the Navy House in New Delhi, PTI reported.

These include the innovations by Indian Naval Ships 'Kuthar' and 'Vikramaditya', which have been selected as the winner and runner-up respectively in the 'Operational Units' category.

The innovations by the Weapons Electronic Systems Engineering Establishment (WESEE) and Naval Aircraft Yard, Kochi were selected as the winner and runner-up respectively in the 'Shore Establishments' category.

As a run-up to the Navy Day, 20 innovations were shortlisted from those submitted by units and establishments across the navy for central evaluation, a defence ministry statement said.

They range from innovative repairs to complex system modules to development of new techniques that would save money, time and manpower, it added.

A boost to foreign policy

The increased mettle and muscle of our navy provides much more traction to our foreign policy initiatives, be it in enhancing cooperation with big powers or in providing a palpable physical dimension to the Act East Policy. Further, the Indian Navy's own international initiatives are wide and encompass several arenas.

They include multilateral forums such as Indian Ocean Naval Symposium (IONS) and the MILAN meetings, joint exercises with several nations, assistance in capacity building to nations in the Indian Ocean neighbourhood, hydrographic surveys, providing training to many foreign navy personnel and hosting events like the International Fleet Review in February 2016 or more recently the Goa Maritime Conclave last month.

The disaster situations could be natural, such as the Tsunami of 2004 or cyclonic storms that recur with great regularity in the Bay of Bengal, or they could be caused by human intervention such as what occurred in Lebanon in 2006, Libya in 2011 or Yemen in 2015. The latter cases are often messy and often also involve evacuation of non-combatants and deployment in conflict zones.

There will indeed be some areas that provide scope for improvement. Further indigenisation of weapons, ordnance and systems and gaps in inventory are issues that are attracting the attention of decision makers. There is also need for the development of expertise, among its personnel, in a range of subjects such as foreign languages, international law, energy security, area studies and economics.

But, overall, it would be fair to say that the 'Silent Service' of the Indian Navy at 70 is a success story.

