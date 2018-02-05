4-year-old Nashik girl dies after accidentally swallowing ten rupee coin while playing with it

Nashik: A four-year-old girl died after accidentally swallowing a ten rupee coin in Chandgiri locality in the city on Monday morning, police said.

After Shalini Handge (4), the girl, demanded something to eat, her mother gave her a ten rupee coin and asked her to buy something from a nearby shop, said PR Dhokane, in-charge, Nashik Road police station.

The girl, while playing with the coin, swallowed it accidentally, he said.

Her parents first rushed her to a local hospital and then to a super-specialty hospital, but she died during treatment, the officer said.

The police have registered a case of accidental death.