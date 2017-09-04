36 newborns die in Madhya Pradesh's Shahdol govt hospital in August

Shahdol (Madhya Pradesh): As many as 36 newborns died in a government hospital in Shahdol in Madhya Pradesh in August, the hospital authorities said on Monday.

In August, 195 newborns were admitted to the Special Newborn Care Unit (SNCU), its head VD Sonwani told IANS.

"Of these, 36 could not survive. Those who died were either underweight, underdeveloped or had some disease," he added.

Hospital sources said the hospital had four ventilators but nobody was trained to operate them. Because of this, many newborns and other patients who need them don't benefit.

Chief Medical Officer Rajesh Pandey said he was not aware of any such deaths.