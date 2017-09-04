You are here:
36 newborns die in Madhya Pradesh's Shahdol govt hospital in August

IndiaIANSSep, 04 2017 18:01:24 IST

Shahdol (Madhya Pradesh): As many as 36 newborns died in a government hospital in Shahdol in Madhya Pradesh in August, the hospital authorities said on Monday.

Representational image. Reuters

In August, 195 newborns were admitted to the Special Newborn Care Unit (SNCU), its head VD Sonwani told IANS.

"Of these, 36 could not survive. Those who died were either underweight, underdeveloped or had some disease," he added.

Hospital sources said the hospital had four ventilators but nobody was trained to operate them. Because of this, many newborns and other patients who need them don't benefit.

Chief Medical Officer Rajesh Pandey said he was not aware of any such deaths.


Published Date: Sep 04, 2017 06:01 pm | Updated Date: Sep 04, 2017 06:01 pm


