3 years of Narendra Modi govt: Rajnath Singh says security situation in India has improved

Home Minister Rajnath Singh praised the Narendra Modi government at the Centre on completion of its three-year anniversary, saying the security situation in India has improved dramatically since the NDA government took charge in 2014.

Rajnath said incidents of terror — both home-grown and external — were kept in check by the government in the last three years, and it did so because of cooperation with state governments.

Speaking specifically of the situation in Jammu and Kashmir, Rajnath said 368 militants were neutralised between 2014 and 2017 in the state, because of which the situation there is largely calm. Violent protests have been witnessed in the Kashmir Valley since July last year, after the killing of the top Hizbul Mujahideen leadership.

He also lauded the NIA for its efforts in combating terrorism, and getting organisations spreading terror branded unlawful. "NIA arrested five Islamic State operatives, and over 90 sympathisers. It has also got other organisations spreading terror declared 'unlawful'. Because of these efforts, Islamic State hasn't been able to spread its tentacles in India. This despite India having the world's second largest Muslim population. The reason for this is because we have clamped down hard on them," Rajnath said, while addressing a media briefing in the capital on Saturday.

As for Left-wing extremism (LWE), which claimed 25 CRPF jawans' lives last month, Rajnath Singh said the Centre is in discussions with the governments of LWE-affected states, but claimed that things were already improving under the NDA. "I met chief ministers of all LWE-affected states, and we have a plan to tackle this menace. Comparing 2015 to 2011, the proportion of deaths has come down by 42% and numbers of those surrendered has gone up by over 100%. This makes me confident we will eliminate the problem altogether," he said, adding that there has also been a 25 percent reduction in numbers of Naxal attacks.

To further improve the situation in these states, Rajnath said they will also focus on infrastructural development. "We will develop infrastructure rapidly in these states. In all, 5,412 km of roads will be built, for which funds have already been approved. Connectivity to these areas will improve because 2,187 mobile towers have come up, while 2,882 will come up soon. Furthermore, 752 ATMs and 1,789 post offices have also come up here," he said.