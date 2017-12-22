2G spectrum scam verdict: Some theories that may explain how India's most infamous corruption cases collapsed

When a special court on Thursday acquitted all the accused in the 2G spectrum allocation scam cases, many people were shocked. The 2G scam, after all, was one of the main reasons for the downfall of UPA-II.

With varying opinions coming on the verdict, one section dubbed the acquittal as "unfortunate" and opined that it would politically raise a serious situation, while another section said that a "bubble was created" which burst due to lack of evidence.

However, a lot of analyses and opinions in newspapers offered detailed explanations on why and how the 2G case went down the way it did.

As this article in The Hindu points out, there is a big difference in pointing out the illegality of an act from the point of view of administrative law and point out the same in a criminal court.

Criminal trials require a lot more investigation than mere reliance on "public perception and audit reports". Fighting corruption cannot be the main agenda only during election time. "The CBI’s image has taken a beating, with the court calling it out for its waning enthusiasm in pursuing the case," said the article.

Another article in The Times of India explains that one of the main reasons for the 2G case collapsing was that CBI was unable to prove that former Telecom Minister A Raja manipulated the cut-off date for bids in the first-come, first-served policy for spectrum allocation.

The CBI also failed to prove that Raja was familiar with two of the accused, DB group promoter Shahid Balwa and Unitech Ltd managing director Sanjay Chandra.

Another article in The Indian Express said that the court also rejected CBI's allegation that a Rs 200-crore bribe meant for Raja had paid to Kalaignar TV (P) Limited, run by DMK patriarch M Karunanidhi's family.

"It has to be kept in mind that the role of investigating officer is only to collect evidence. His word, by itself, does not provide proof for commission of any offence. Examination of the IO in the witness box only shows the procedure followed during the investigation and the material collected for proof of offence alleged in the chargesheet," the article quoted the court as saying.

To the allegation that the first-come, first-served policy was subverted, the coutr said that this policy was not followed by the Department of Telecommunications in the first place.

However, the special court's verdict should not be combined with the Supreme Court's decision in 2012 which cancelled all 122 telecom licences, according to this article in Hindustan Times. The special court's judgment was just on three cases that constitute the 2G scam. The verdict has nothing to do with the apex court's decision.

Another article in NDTV said that the size and scale of the 2G scam had been exaggerated and such "misuse of process that was common before the UPA, common during the UPA" was present even under the current government.

With inputs from PTI