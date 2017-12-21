2G spectrum scam judgement: DMK hails Delhi court's decision to acquit all accused

Chennai: DMK leaders on Thursday hailed the decision of a Delhi court to acquit all the accused in the alleged multi-thousand crore rupee 2G spectrum scandal.

The accused included DMK leaders former telecom minister A Raja and Rajya Sabha MP Kanimozhi, the daughter of party President M Karunanidhi. Cadres assembled at the party headquarters and celebrated the verdict.

Special Judge OP Saini acquitted all the accused in both the cases filed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and Enforcement Directorate (ED).

The alleged scam on the issuance of licenses and allocation of 2G spectrum by the department of Telecom occurred during the Congress-led UPA government's first tenure in 2008 but was widely reported in 2010 following a report by the Comptroller and auditor general of India (CAG).

DMK leaders Duraimurugan and Rajya Sabha MP P Siva expressed happiness at the judgement.

Congress leaders too expressed happiness at the verdict.

Welcoming the verdict, Puducherry chief minister and Congress leader V Narayanasamy told the media that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) gained political mileage due to its false campaign against Congress and DMK.

Tamil Nadu Congress leader S Thirunavukkarasar told a television channel that truth has won finally. He said the BJP came to power at the centre by its false campaign and this is a first step in DMK's future victories.

