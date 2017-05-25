21-year-old son of Mumbai cop confesses to killing mother, traced in Jodhpur

The 21-year-old son of Mumbai inspector Dnyaneshwar Ganore, 49, whose wife was found murdered at their Vakola residence in Santacruz was arrested in Jodhpur on Thursday and has confessed to killing his own mother.

He said that there were issues between him and his mother and he had recently come under a lot of stress. "On Tuesday, I was out of control," he said, according to CNN News18. A team from Mumbai police is yet to reach Jodhpur.

The 21-year-old, an engineering dropout, was currently a student of Bachelor of Science at NM College.

Deepali Ganore, 42, was found murdered with her throat slit when her husband returned home from his duty on Wednesday night. The killer had left a message in blood saying, "Tired of her, catch and hang me", on the floor near the body with a smiley emoticon.

Dnyaneshwar immediately contacted the control room of the Mumbai Police and informed them about the incident.

The son had reportedly gone missing and his mobile phone was found at the flat. At the time, a case of murder was registered at Vakola Police Station against unidentified person(s).

The investigators began looking for the whereabouts of the son, who they thought could throw light on the incident. He was traced to a hotel on Thursday by Jodhpur police after getting a tip off from the Mumbai police.

Dnyaneshwar was a part of the high-profile Sheena Bora murder investigation. Bora, an executive working in Mumbai, was allegedly killed on 24 April, 2012.

With inputs from PTI