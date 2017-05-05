2012 Delhi gangrape case: Full text of the Supreme Court verdict upholding Delhi HC judgment

The Supreme Court on Monday confirmed the death sentence awarded to the four convicts in the 16 December, 2012 gangrape and murder case, terming it the 'rarest of rare', most brutal, barbaric and diabolical attack on the 23-year-old paramedic student.

The case sent a "tsunami of shock" all over, the apex court said, adding that the convicts treated the victim as an object of enjoyment, with the single purpose of ravishing her.

A three-judge bench, through a unanimous verdict, upheld the Delhi High Court judgment that had concurred with the trial court decision.

Those who will face the gallows are Mukesh (29), Pawan (22), Vinay Sharma (23) and Akshay Kumar Singh (31).

The following is the full text of the apex court's verdict:

Mukesh and Another vs State for NCT of Delhi and Others by Firstpost on Scribd

With inputs from PTI