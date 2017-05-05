2012 Delhi gangrape case verdict: SC upholds death penalty for four convicts, calls it 'barbaric' incident

Supreme Court on Friday upheld the earlier order of death sentence to the four convicts in the brutal Delhi 2012 gangrape case.

The SC bench said, "Taking the serious injuries, the severe nature of offence committed by the convicts, we are upholding the sentence." The apex court, in its order, termed the incident "barbaric."

Mukesh, Pawan, Vinay Sharma and Akshay Thakur were convicted on charges of brutally raping and assaulting 23-year-old Jyoti Singh inside a bus that led to her death.

SC confirmed findings of the trial court and Delhi High Court against the four convicts in the case. The SC bench said in its order, the nature and manner of the crime devastated social trust and it falls in 'rarest of rare' category warranting the death penalty. According to PTI, a three-judge bench headed by Justice Dipak Misra wrote two separate but concurring judgments in the case. The Delhi High Court earlier upheld their conviction and death sentence.

Justice Dipak Misra, Justice Ashok Bhushan and Justice R Banumathi said the aggravating circumstances against Mukesh, Pawan, Vinay Sharma and Akshay Thakur far outweighed the mitigating circumstances cited in their favour.

"Victim's dying declaration is consistent; it has been proved beyond doubt and corroborated," the Supreme Court said. The apex court further said that scientific evidence like DNA profiling of victim and accused proved to the hilt about their presence at the crime spot, reported PTI.

The Supreme Court order further said that convicts' background, age, no criminal record, good behaviour in prison cannot outweigh aggravating circumstances.

The paramedical student was gruesomely beaten, gang-raped and tortured in a moving bus by Ram Singh, Vinay Sharma, Akshay Thakur, Pawan Gupta, Mukesh and a juvenile on 16 December, 2012 when she was travelling with a friend in New Delhi. She succumbed to her injuries 13 days later at a Singapore hospital.

Ram Singh, who was the prime accused, was found dead in his cell in Tihar Jail in March, 2013 and the juvenile was on 31 August convicted and sentenced to a maximum of three years in a reformation home by the Juvenile Justice Board. The fate of four death row convicts was decided on Friday.

After the verdict was out, Jyoti Singh's father told ANI that he was happy with the judgment and it was a victory for the family.

Here's the full text of the Supreme Court verdict:

