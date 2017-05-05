2012 Delhi gangrape case verdict: Congress president Sonia Gandhi says 'justice has been delivered'

New Delhi: Congress President Sonia Gandhi said today that justice has been delivered in the 16 December 2012 gangrape case with the Supreme Court verdict which, she said, is a reminder to all to work tirelessly toward building a safe and secure environment for women.

She said four years after the heart-breaking gangrape cum murder case that agonised the soul of India, justice has been delivered.

"I feel deeply for the courageous family of this brave daughter of India, who rose to become a symbol of every woman's fight against sexual violence," she said in a statement.

She also said that it is the right of every daughter of India to lead a life of dignity, pride, respect and equality and "it is for all of us to ensure that she gets it".

The Supreme Court today confirmed the death sentence awarded to the four convicts in the December 16, 2012 sensational gangrape and murder case, saying it had sent a "tsunami of shock" all over and was a 'rarest of rare' case in which the most brutal, barbaric and diabolical attack was carried out on the 23-year-old woman.

The apex court said the convicts had treated the victim as an object of enjoyment, with the single purpose of ravishing her.

A three-judge bench, through a unanimous verdict, upheld the Delhi High Court judgement which had concurred with the trial court decision.

Those who will face the gallows are Mukesh (29), Pawan (22), Vinay Sharma (23) and Akshay Kumar Singh (31).