2008 Malegaon blasts case: Kiren Rijiju says no conspiracy in Lt Col Shrikant Purohit's bail

Union minister Kiren Rijiju on Monday dismissed a Congress leader's accusations against the government on Lt Col Shrikant Purohit getting bail in the 2008 Malegaon blasts case and said whoever deserves justice would get it.

There was no conspiracy about it, the minister of state for home said when asked for a response to Congress general secretary Digvijaya Singh's comment.

He added that it was a "process of the judiciary" and the government did not need to intervene.

"What is the conspiracy about it? The Congress has the habit of raising this issue. Why should we intervene? This is a process (that was) started a long time back and it's a process of the judiciary. Why should we intervene? "Whosoever deserves justice will get it. My saying anything won't change it," Rijiju told reporters on the sidelines of an event of the border guarding force ITBP.

He added that he would not like to comment on statements made by Digvijaya Singh on the issue. "He (Digvijaya Singh) has the habit of saying all these things. Why should I respond to that?," the minister said.

The Congress general secretary had tweeted saying: "Col Purohit gets Bail. It was expected as the present BJP Govt is protecting all the accused connected with RSS in all Bomb Blast cases."

"NIA Chief has been given two extensions to ensure their acquittal. He may now be further rewarded for a suitable post retirement position," he added in another tweet.

A bench of Justices R K Agrawal and A M Sapre of the Supreme Court today granted the relief to Purohit, saying they were setting aside the Bombay High Court order by which the bail was denied.

The apex court said it has imposed certain conditions on Purohit while granting bail.

On 17 August 17, Purohit had told the apex court that he had been caught in the "political crossfire" and languishing in jail for nine years.

Seven people were killed in a bomb blast on 29 September , 2008, at Malegaon, a communally-sensitive textile town in Nasik district of north Maharashtra.

A special MCOCA court had earlier ruled that the ATS had wrongly applied this law against Sadhvi Pragya Thakur, Purohit and nine others.