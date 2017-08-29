2008 Malegaon blast case: Shrikant Purohit appears before NIA court for framing of charges

Mumbai: Lieutenant colonel Shrikant Prasad Purohit, who was granted bail by the Supreme Court last week in the 2008 Malegaon bomb blast case, appeared before a special court hearing arguments on framing of charges on Monday.

This is the second time that Purohit has appeared before the court since he was granted bail, almost nine years after his arrest.

Like on 23 August, when he was released from the Taloja prison in Navi Mumbai, Purohit on Monday appeared before the special NIA court guarded by army personnel.

"The hearing on framing of charges would continue on 6 September," said special public prosecutor Avinash Rasal.

Six people were killed in a bomb blast on 29 September, 2008 at Malegaon, a communally sensitive textile town in Nashik district of north Maharashtra.