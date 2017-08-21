2008 Malegaon blast case: BJP says Congress should apologise for remarks on Shrikant Purohit case

New Delhi: As Lieutenant colonel Shrikant Purohit was granted bail in the 2008 Malegaon blasts case, the BJP on Monday alleged that Congress chief Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi had "indulged in politicisation of terror" and demanded that they apologise to the country.



BJP spokesperson GVL Narasimha Rao accused the main opposition party of "attempts to defame the Hindu community in particular and Indians in general."

Purohit was on Monday granted bail by the Supreme Court in the 2008 Malegaon serial blasts case.

Reacting to Purohit's bail, the Congress accused the BJP-led government at the Centre of "protecting" all the accused "connected to the RSS".

Countering the opposition party's allegations, Rao claimed that investigations were "fixed" during the UPA government tenure to give credence to its political narrative of Hindu and saffron terror.

"Sonia and Rahul must apologise to the country for indulging in politicisation of terror and for its attempts to defame the Hindu community in particular and Indians in general," Rao said.

He claimed that the conspiracy was also to "besmirch the excellent reputation of the Indian army," and it is a "nasty habit that the Congress continues to follow till date".