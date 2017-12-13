You are here:
2001 Parliament attack: On 16th anniversary, political leaders across party lines pay tributes, hail 'resolve of India'

IndiaFP StaffDec, 13 2017 12:51:14 IST

Political leaders cutting across party lines paid tributes to those who died in the 2001 Jaish-e-Mohammad attack on Parliament on Wednesday, the 16th anniversary of the event.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, his predecessor Manmohan Singh, Vice-President Venkaiah Naidu, Speaker of the Lok Sabha Sumitra Mahajan and Congress president-elect Rahul Gandhi paid their tributes inside the Parliament complex on Wednesday.

Eight security personnel and a civilian lost their lives in the terror attack.

Modi, Naidu and President Ram Nath Kovind also took to Twitter to pay their tributes.



Home Minister Rajnath Singh said the nation "salutes" the "exemplary valour" shown by the security personnel who were guarding Parliament at the time of the attack.

Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and her predecessor Arun Jaitley also paid their respects.

The Congress party said "political resolve" of India will always stand united against terror.


