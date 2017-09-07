1993 Mumbai blasts case: Hope Dawood Ibrahim, Tiger Memon get punished too, says Congress

New Delhi: The Congress on Thursday said justice has finally prevailed in the Mumbai serial blasts case and asserted that India is determined to fight terrorism and punish its perpetrators.

Congress incharge of communications Randeep Surjewala voiced hope that terrorists Dawood Ibrahim and Tiger Memon will also be punished, after a Mumbai TADA court sentenced two accused to death and handed down life term to two others including Dawood's aide Abu Salem.

"Justice prevails in Mumbai blasts with life imprisonment of Abu Salem. 104 accused convicted so far. Next should be Dawood Ibrahim and Memon," he said on Twitter

"India will determinedly fight and punish terrorism. After a long chase, UPA ensured extradition of #AbuSalem in 2005 from Portugal, " Surjewala tweeted.

Twenty four years after the deadly Mumbai blasts that left 257 people dead, a Special TADA Court awarded the sentence on Thursday.

Special Judge GA Sanap pronounced the death verdicts on convicts Mohammed Taher Merchant and Feroze Khan for their role in the blasts, said Special Public Prosecutor Deepak Salve.

Besides Salem, the Special Court awarded life sentence to Karimullah Khan and 10 years rigorous imprisonment to the fifth convict, Riyaz Siddiqui.

A special TADA court had in June convicted six persons, including mastermind Mustafa Dossa and Salem, in the blasts case. It, however, let off accused Abdul Qayyum, for want of evidence. This was the second leg of the trial.