1993 Mumbai blasts case: BJP MLA Ashish Shelar says verdict establishes Pakistan's involvement

Mumbai: Welcoming the death sentence awarded on Thursday by a Mumbai court to Tahir Merchant and Firoz Abdul Rashid Khan and life imprisonment to Abu Salem in the 1993 serial blasts case, BJP MLA Ashish Shelar said it establishes Pakistan's role in the blasts case.

"The Mumbai police's commendable efforts and hard work took the case to the logical conclusion. The verdict establishes the involvement of Pakistan in the Mumbai bomb blasts," Shelar, who is the city unit chief of BJP, told PTI.

The lawyer-turned-politician added that the verdict also conveyed a strong message that the country is acting tough against terrorism.

"We have been a victim of terrorist activities and with our legal system, we can take strong steps," Shelar said.

Besides Salem, the court also sentenced Karimullah Khan to life imprisonment in the case while awarding 10 years' sentence to the fifth convict, Riyaz Siddiqui.

The court had held that Tahir Merchant was amongst the main conspirators. He worked with (absconding conspirator) Tiger Memon, participated in several conspiracy meetings in Dubai. Tahir made travel arrangements, financed the stay and travel of several co-accused and facilitated their training in Pakistan, the court noted.