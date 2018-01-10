1984 anti-Sikh riots: SC reopens 186 out of 241 cases, ex-high court judge to oversee new SIT

The Supreme Court on Wednesday ordered the reconstitution of a new Special Investigation Team (SIT) to re-investigate 186 out of the 241 anti-Sikh riots cases, according to several media reports.

The apex court's decision came after a petition was filed seeking re-investigation into these cases.

The Times of India reported that the Supreme Court took the decision after a court-appointed panel comprising two retired apex court judges submitted its report.

The Delhi Police closed these cases citing lack of evidence. The Justice Nanavati Commission recommended reopening of only four of them but the BJP all the cases re-investigated.

According to CNN-News18, the new SIT will have two IPS officers and a retired high court judge, who will be heading the panel.

Speaking to CNN-News18, the BJP and the Akali Dal welcomed the Supreme Court's decision.

In 2014, the government set up a committee to examine the possibility of constitution of a SIT for re-investigating the riot cases.

The committee, headed by former Supreme Court Judge Justice (retired) GP Mathur was to submit its report within three months, a home ministry official said.

The anti-Sikh riots that broke out after the assassination of then prime minister Indira Gandhi claimed 2,733 lives in Delhi alone.

With inputs from PTI