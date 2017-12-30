15-year-old boy shot at during celebratory firing at Delhi wedding procession, accused absconding

A 15-year-old boy was admitted to a hospital in Delhi on Friday after he was shot at during celebratory firing at a wedding procession, said media reports.

The victim received two bullet wounds and is currently in serious condition at Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan Hospital in New Delhi, said a report on ZEE News.

According to ABP News, the incident happened in Chandni Mahal locality of Delhi when a person who was part of the wedding procession opened fire.

The report added that the accused has been identified by the police and is now absconding. According to locals, several rounds of bullets were fired.

It isn't the first such incident of people being hit by celebratory firing in north India. In November, an 8-year-old boy was killed by celebratory firing at a wedding function in Punjab, Hindustan Times had reported. Police had arrested the maternal uncle of the groom for the incident after he fired from a 32-bore revolver.

In September, an assistant sub-inspector in Delhi was arrested after a bullet accidentally went off from his firearm and injured a person during a marriage ceremony, The Pioneer had reported. A case was registered against ASI Anil Dwivedi under Section 307 of the Indian Penal Code.

A 28-year-old disc jockey was killed in June, allegedly in celebratory firing at a village in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar. Two people were arrested under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code in connection with the death.

With inputs from PTI