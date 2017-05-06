14 women take ill after gas leak in Andhra Pradesh processing factory

Rajamahendravaram: Fourteen women workers took ill due to the leakage of ammonia gas in a processing company situated at Gurajanapally village of Karapa mandalam in the district, police said.

All the women have been admitted to a government hospital at Kakinada in East Godavari district, they said. The condition of two is stated to be critical, police said.

The gas leak took place at an aqua processing company Veerabhadra Exports, on Friday, said police. All the workers were inside the unit when the pipeline carrying ammonia gas broke, police said.

While most of the workers managed to come out of the company, 14 women who could not escape on time were affected by the gas leak.

All the women are in the age group of 20 to 30, said police.

The factory has been sealed after the incident, said police.