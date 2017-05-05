You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. India News
  3. 14 dead after truck crashes into canal in Uttar Pradesh; Modi announces Rs 2 lakh compensation

14 dead after truck crashes into canal in Uttar Pradesh; Modi announces Rs 2 lakh compensation

IndiaPTIMay, 05 2017 16:40:47 IST

Etah (Madhya Pradesh): Fourteen people were killed and 28 others injured when a truck carrying a marriage party lost control and fell into a canal here.

Narendra Modi announced compensation of Rs 2 lakh each. PTI file image

Narendra Modi announced compensation of Rs 2 lakh each. PTI file image

The incident took place near Sarai Neem in Jalesar, nearly 230 km from the state capital of Lucknow, at around 3 am when the truck was returning from Agra, the police said. Etah is four hours from the national capital.

The deceased have been identified as Girand Singh (65), Prashant (12), Lavkush (21), Mukesh (23), Nerapal (25), Padam Singh (50), Omveer (19), Shaitan Singh (50), Padam Singh (40), Bani Singh (45), Rajendra (60), Vijay (22), Pravendra Fauji (35) and Sanju (25). All of them died on the spot. The injured have been rushed to hospital.

Condoling the loss of lives in the accident, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh each for the next of kin of those killed and Rs 50,000 each for those seriously injured in the accident.

"My thoughts are with all those who lost their loved ones in the accident in Etah, UP. May those injured in the accident recover quickly," the prime minister said.

The incident comes a few months after 15 children were killed and over 20 others injured in January when their school bus collided with a lorry amid dense fog on Aliganj-Patiyali road in Etah.


Published Date: May 05, 2017 04:40 pm | Updated Date: May 05, 2017 04:40 pm

Also See







T20 LEAGUE SCHEDULE
MatchDateDetails
1May 6SRH Vs RPS
2May 6DD Vs MI
3May 7RCB Vs KKR
4May 7KXIP Vs GL
5May 8SRH Vs MI
Full Schedule

Top Stories



Cricket Scores