12-year-old boy critically injured in Poonch after bomb explodes in open field near LoC

Jammu: A 12-year-old boy was critically injured by an unexploded bomb that went off near the Line of Control (LoC) in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday , police said.

Mohammad Iqbal (12), a resident of Shahpur, found the bomb in an open field near Qasba village around 11:45 am and started fiddling with it, causing the explosion, a police official said.

"The boy suffered critical injuries with both his hands blown up. He was rushed to hospital and his condition is stated to be 'critical'," an official said.

The bomb, apparently a mortar fired by Pakistan during cross-border shelling in the recent past, had remained unexploded and undetected, the official said. The boy was playing in the field when he came across the bomb, he said.