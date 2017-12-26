'103 Indians suspected of being Islamic State sympathisers arrested': Telangana worst affected state; Uttarakhand, Kerala follow

By Chaitanya Mallapur

As many as 103 people accused of being Islamic State sympathisers have been arrested across 14 states by the National Investigation Agency (NIA), the central counter terrorism law enforcement agency, and other state security agencies, according to government data.

Uttar Pradesh — India’s most populous state — reported the most (17) arrests, followed by Maharashtra (16), Telangana (16), Kerala (14) and Karnataka (8), said this reply to the Rajya Sabha (Upper House of Parliament) by Hansraj Gangaram Ahir, minister of state for ministry of home affairs, on December 20, 2017.

These states accounted for 69 percent of all arrests across 14 states.

"Very few individuals (from India) have come to the notice of the central and state security agencies who (sic) have joined Islamic State,” Ahir said in his reply to the Parliament. Telangana had most arrests per 100,000 Muslim population in the state, followed by Uttarakhand, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra.

Source: Rajya Sabha; Population data from Census 2011; Telangana Statistical Year-Book 2017.

The NIA registered a case against five Islamic State sympathisers from Kerala’s Kannur district on 17 December, 2017, The Times of India reported on 17 December, 2017. The case was registered under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act, 1967.

Indian youth are lured by offering house, meat, chocolates and women by Islamic State operatives, India Today reported on 30 May, 2017. Over 100 people from Kerala are suspected to have joined Islamic State over the years, India Today quoted Kerala police as saying on 11 November, 2017.

Islamic State responsible for 25 deaths every day in 2016

Islamic State is a designated global terrorist organisation which has recruited thousands of foreign fighters with violent extremist ideology inciting terrorist acts.

Islamic State was responsible for most attacks (1,133) and deaths (9,114) by any terrorist organisation in 2016, according to the Country Reports On Terrorism 2016 released on July 2017 by the US Department of State.

Source: Department of State, United State of America, Note: * Includes perpetrators; ** Excludes attacks attributed to branches of ISIS or ISIS-inspired individuals

Deaths caused by Islamic State increased 48 percent from 6,178 in 2015 to 9,114 in 2016 while persons kidnapped or taken hostage by Islamic State increased 74 percent from 4,805 in 2015 to 8,379 in 2016.

Attacks by Islamic State outside Syria and Iraq increased 80 percent from 44 in 2015 to 79 in 2016.