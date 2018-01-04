You are here:
10 trafficked girls rescued in Kenya, Sushma Swaraj thanks Indian High Commissioner for help

New Delhi: External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj on Thursday said that three Indian and seven Nepalese girls, who were victims of trafficking, have been rescued from Kenya.

We have rescued three Indian girls from Kenya. The girls were victims of an organised crime syndicate that indulged in trafficking of girls. Seven Nepalese girls were also rescued. Their Passports and phones were taken and they were held captive in Mombasa. /1


