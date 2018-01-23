10 rapes in 10 days in Haryana: Woman allegedly raped in Gurugram while husband, brother-in-law held at gunpoint

Gurugram: A woman was allegedly raped while her husband and brother-law-in were held at gun-point at Sector 56 in Gurugram, following which four persons were arrested, the police said on Monday.

Police said the incident occurred late Sunday night when the 22-year-old woman was returning from a family function along with her husband.

According to the woman, while returning in her brother-in-law's car, they stopped near Business Park Tower in Sector 56, where her husband stepped out of the vehicle to urinate.

In the police complaint, the woman said two cars arrived there and four people asked them the reason for stopping their vehicle there. The accused then dragged her out of the car and while three of them held her husband and brother-in-law at gun-point, the fourth one raped her, said Manish Sehgal, ACP and chief PRO of Gurugram police.

Before fleeing, they threatened the victim, her husband and brother-in-law with dire consequences if they approached the police, Sehgal said, adding the woman's husband managed to note down the registration number of one of the cars.

"The accused were arrested from their residences in Johalka village near Sohna in Gurugram and a case under relevant sections of the IPC have been registered against them," the officer said.

Haryana's poor record with sexual violence

This is the 10th case to be reported from Haryana in little over a week as the state continues to be unsafe for women. On Friday, a minor girl was allegedly gang-raped by three men in a moving car in Faridabad.

According to CNN-News18, the girl was walking to a field with her aunt when the men abducted her. A case has been registered under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code. The incident took place at Sohna Road, reported India Today. While the three accused have been named in an FIR, their identity has not yet been revealed. The accused are believed to be from the same village as the victim.

The Opposition Congress on Wednesday demanded the dismissal of the Manohar Lal Khattar government in Haryana, alleging a complete breakdown of law and order in the state.

A Congress delegation, led by former chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda, submitted a memorandum to the governor on Wednesday and sought the imposition of President's Rule in the state.

