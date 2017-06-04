10 arrested in Odisha's Mayurbhanj for lynching woman over suspicion of child-lifting; ASI suspended

Baripada (Odisha): A police official was suspended and ten persons were arrested on Sunday in connection with the lynching of a woman by a mob who suspected her to be a child lifter at Domuhani in Mayurbhanj district.

"While ten persons have so far been arrested, some more villagers are likely to be nabbed. Investigation showed the involvement of many people in the incident," said SC Roy, inspector in-charge of Bangiriposi police station.

Meanwhile, the woman who was lynched on Saturday by a mob has been identified as Basanti Mohanta (48) of village Anla of Mayurbhanj district, he said.

She was on a visit to her daughter residing in Kalikapur area of Baripada town and then went missing from 1 June. A missing report was also lodged with Baripada town police station by her daughter on the same day.

When she went to Domuhani village on Friday, she was caught by the local people who tied her to a tree suspecting her as a child lifter. A mob pelted stones and beat her with sticks when the woman tried to escape on Saturday. She died on the spot, police said.

Mayurbhanj superintendent of police R Prakash has issued an order of suspension of Assistant Sub-Inspector of Police BK Sathua for alleged dereliction of duty, they said.